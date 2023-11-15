5 reasons why you should wait for PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is an upcoming mid-cycle refresh to the original PlayStation 5 from 2020. The slightly more powerful update to the console will likely offer better performance, especially in ray tracing and 4K gaming, for a smoother experience in the latest video games. The device is rumored to double the computing power of the PS5, so fans are expecting significant rendering power improvements.

Apart from this, there are a bunch of reasons why gamers should be excited about the upcoming console from Sony. In this article, we will go over why you should hold off on purchasing a new PlayStation right now and wait for the Pro variant that will likely be introduced sometime next year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Leaks say the PS5 Pro will be too good of an upgrade to miss

1) Better 4K gaming performance

The highlighted feature of the new PS5 Pro will be better gaming performance, especially at 4K resolution. Although the PlayStation 5 can theoretically play games at 4K 60 FPS, the console heavily relies on dynamic resolution to hit target framerates.

However, with improved rendering prowess, the Pro variant should be able to deliver remarkably better performance. Rumors suggest it will use the latest technologies from AMD, like Zen 4 CPU architecture and an RDNA 3 GPU.

The leaked specs list of the upcoming console is listed below:

TSMC 5/4nm Process

8 Zen 4 cores

30 WGP

60 CU

iGPU based on RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5

APU with 96 ROPs

CPU clocks 3.6 GHz

GPU clocks 2.7 GHz

16 GB GDDR6

18,000 mt/s memory

23.04 TFLOPs

Overall, the PS5 Pro is expected to be a worthy upgrade that will exceed the original PlayStation 5 in many ways, and it may even become the most powerful home video gaming console ever launched. Rumors suggest that it has almost twice the rendering power (23.04 TFLOPS vs. 10.28 TFLOPS), so it should be able to deliver PC-like framerates at 4K resolution.

2) Enhanced games for the PS5 Pro

In the last generation, games were specifically enhanced to utilize the full power of the PlayStation 4 Pro console. We expect a similar trend this generation as well. This will allow for better visuals in video games, thereby allowing them to reach new heights of immersion and photorealism.

Enhanced games could also make full use of the latest rendering technologies like mesh shaders and even path tracing, which allows for improved visuals. Some modern games like Alan Wake 2 have already started relying on this graphics technology to achieve fidelity like never seen before. However, it has largely been limited to PCs. The upcoming Pro revision could help bring these advancements to console folks.

3) Lower prices for the PS5 standard edition

The prices for the standard edition and the slimline revision of the PlayStation 5 could be slashed following the introduction of the Pro variant. They could target a $400 price point to help accommodate the more powerful sibling at $500, the original target price of the PS5. This would make the console even cheaper for gamers looking to get into Sony's fantastic library of video games.

However, there are chances the Pro console could target a $600 price point too, given its lucrative rumored specs. Therefore, the standard edition could possibly continue selling for its current price of $500.

4) The PS5 Pro launch date might be nearing

Leaks suggest the upcoming PS5 Pro will be launched next year in the holiday season. It might follow a similar pattern as the slimline revision, with a reveal in the summer and a formal introduction around mid-November.

Although a year may seem like a long wait, we recommend toughing it out to upgrade to the upcoming Pro revision since it will likely be a significant upgrade.

5) Better VR gaming and 4K 120 FPS support

The upcoming PS5 Pro is also expected to support higher framerates in video games. The PS5 can currently do 120 FPS at 1440p resolutions in select video games. With almost twice the rendering power, the Pro revision should be able to extend the 120 FPS mode support to 4K as well, thereby allowing for super smooth gameplay without sacrificing crispness.

The increased rendering prowess of the Pro would also mean better VR gaming experiences. This would completely revamp the capabilities of the PlayStation 5, which will likely help it remain relevant for years to come.