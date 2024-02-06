PS5 beta update introduces improved DualSense speaker audio, better noise cancellation, and the ability to share screen interactions

The PS5 beta update introduced a set of features aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for its users. It focuses on audio improvements for the DualSense controller, advancements in noise cancellation for voice chat, and new functionalities for screen sharing.

This article will take a look at these features in detail.

What's new in the PS5 beta update

DualSense controller built-in mic and speaker enhancements

The new beta update brings in multiple enhancements for the DualSense controller (Image via Sony)

The latest PS5 Beta update notably improves the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers. The controllers' speaker volume can now be adjusted to produce higher volume sounds, making in-game sounds and voice chat more audible.

This update introduces improved noise cancellation for the DualSense controllers' microphones. This advancement is powered by a new AI machine-learning model that effectively suppresses background noise, such as button presses and game audio, ensuring clearer voice communication during gameplay.

Share screen interactions

Improved Share Screen interaction with the new beta update (Image via Sony)

This update allows viewers watching a Share Screen session in full-screen mode to interact with the gameplay more dynamically. Viewers can use pointers, send pings, or draw lines on the shared screen, offering a more interactive way to guide or communicate with the host player.

Additionally, emoji-based reactions can be sent to the host's screen, adding a visual layer of communication and celebration of gameplay moments. This feature is available by default but can be disabled by the host, providing flexibility in how interactive sessions can be.

Adjustable brightness of the PS5 power indicator

The Beta update also introduces a minor yet practical feature: the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5 console’s power indicator. This setting is essential for gamers who often play in the dark and are distracted by the light of the power led.

You can now change the preference from the PS settings:

Go to [Settings] > [System] > [Beep and Light], and then select [Brightness].

Power-led brightness customization settings (Image via Sony)

Conclusion

The recent PS5 beta update brings a wide set of updates to the console's capabilities. The improvements to the DualSense audio, the implementation of advanced noise-cancellation technology, and the new screen-sharing capabilities are all aimed at a better gaming experience and fostering a more connected gaming community.

However, as with any update, the real impact will be determined by user reception and the extent to which these features enhance the gaming experience on the console.