Rise of the Ronin completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

The Rise of the Ronin completion time will vary from player to player, but you should at the very least expect a 20-hour long campaign. The game’s open world is dense with plenty of things to do, especially if you take into account the various side quests and Bond missions.

As such, the actual completion time for this PlayStation 5 exclusive will most definitely be inflated, even more so if you choose to replay certain sections of the game.

Read on to learn more about the Rise of the Ronin completion time.

Note: Minor spoilers for Rise of the Ronin follow. Discretion is advised.

Rise of the Ronin completion time explored

Rise of the Ronin completion time is around 20+ hours (Image via Team Ninja)

Assuming you simply play through the campaign of Rise of the Ronin while ignoring almost all of the side quests, you should be able to complete the game in under 20 hours.

Readers looking for a mixed playthrough with an occasional dabbling of side quests can expect around 30 hours of gameplay.

A completionist would take approximately 50 hours to find (and complete) every secret, mission, and open-world quest in the game.

This does not take into account the multiple playthroughs and choices you can revisit via the Testament of the Soul, which will most certainly affect your Rise of the Ronin completion time.

How many chapters does Rise of the Ronin have?

Replaying chapters (Image via Team Ninja)

The Rise of the Ronin completion time can be divided into multiple chapters, each possessing a set of unique choices and, thus, multiple playthroughs. These chapters can be revisited via the Testament of the Soul function and include the following:

Chapter 1

Prologue

Veiled Edge Village

Infiltrating the Black Ship

The Setting Sun

An Unexpected Partnership

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises

All Eyes on Yokohama

An Encounter with a Geisha

Locating the Camera

A Pleasure District Portrait

Kusaka and Takasugi

The Plot to Assassinate Harris

Treaty of Amity and Commerce

Hidden Motives

The Price of Failure

Tracking Down Harris

Take Back Hongakuji Temple

The Imprisoned Master

The Chinatown Kiheitai

Infiltrate the Prison Complex

Ambushed by the Shogunate

Shoin’s Execution

Fumi’s Return

Damsel in Distress

The Sakurada Gate Incident

The Death of Naosuke li

Sakurada Gate Incident’s Outcome

After the Sakurada Gate Incident

Chapter 2

A Beacon for the Cause

The Fire Attack

Meeting Kaishu Katsu

Powder Smoke at the Castle

Deadly Blade, Demon Belle

The Chivalry of the Denshutai

The Physician’s Request

Prison Break: Shosaku Narasaki

A Show for the Shogun

The Shogun Comes to Kyoto

Temper, Temper

The Rise of the Roshigumi

Ejiri Post Ruffians

Strange Bedfellows

Revelry and Ruination

A Rift in the Roshigumi

The Ikeda Inn Incident

Kusaka’s Resolve

The Forbidden Gate Rebellion

Chapter 3

Fate of the Vanquished

The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance

A Fateful Alliance

Burgeoning Betrayal

The Feud in Aburanokoji

Ryoma’s Return

The Last Shogun

A Breakdown in Communication

The Omi Inn Incident

A New Japan

Eve of the Boshin War

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi

The Shogun’s Army Defeated

Edo Braces itself

Patriot’s Reward

Lifelong Vow

The Veiled Edge

Edges Reforged

Credits - To Hakodate

