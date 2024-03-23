Rise of the Ronin completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

The Rise of the Ronin completion time will vary from player to player, but you should at the very least expect a 20-hour long campaign. The game’s open world is dense with plenty of things to do, especially if you take into account the various side quests and Bond missions.
As such, the actual completion time for this PlayStation 5 exclusive will most definitely be inflated, even more so if you choose to replay certain sections of the game.
Read on to learn more about the Rise of the Ronin completion time.
Note: Minor spoilers for Rise of the Ronin follow. Discretion is advised.
Rise of the Ronin completion time explored
Assuming you simply play through the campaign of Rise of the Ronin while ignoring almost all of the side quests, you should be able to complete the game in under 20 hours.
Readers looking for a mixed playthrough with an occasional dabbling of side quests can expect around 30 hours of gameplay.
A completionist would take approximately 50 hours to find (and complete) every secret, mission, and open-world quest in the game.
This does not take into account the multiple playthroughs and choices you can revisit via the Testament of the Soul, which will most certainly affect your Rise of the Ronin completion time.
How many chapters does Rise of the Ronin have?
The Rise of the Ronin completion time can be divided into multiple chapters, each possessing a set of unique choices and, thus, multiple playthroughs. These chapters can be revisited via the Testament of the Soul function and include the following:
Chapter 1
- Prologue
- Veiled Edge Village
- Infiltrating the Black Ship
- The Setting Sun
- An Unexpected Partnership
- Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises
- All Eyes on Yokohama
- An Encounter with a Geisha
- Locating the Camera
- A Pleasure District Portrait
- Kusaka and Takasugi
- The Plot to Assassinate Harris
- Treaty of Amity and Commerce
- Hidden Motives
- The Price of Failure
- Tracking Down Harris
- Take Back Hongakuji Temple
- The Imprisoned Master
- The Chinatown Kiheitai
- Infiltrate the Prison Complex
- Ambushed by the Shogunate
- Shoin’s Execution
- Fumi’s Return
- Damsel in Distress
- The Sakurada Gate Incident
- The Death of Naosuke li
- Sakurada Gate Incident’s Outcome
- After the Sakurada Gate Incident
Chapter 2
- A Beacon for the Cause
- The Fire Attack
- Meeting Kaishu Katsu
- Powder Smoke at the Castle
- Deadly Blade, Demon Belle
- The Chivalry of the Denshutai
- The Physician’s Request
- Prison Break: Shosaku Narasaki
- A Show for the Shogun
- The Shogun Comes to Kyoto
- Temper, Temper
- The Rise of the Roshigumi
- Ejiri Post Ruffians
- Strange Bedfellows
- Revelry and Ruination
- A Rift in the Roshigumi
- The Ikeda Inn Incident
- Kusaka’s Resolve
- The Forbidden Gate Rebellion
Chapter 3
- Fate of the Vanquished
- The Satsuma-Choshu Alliance
- A Fateful Alliance
- Burgeoning Betrayal
- The Feud in Aburanokoji
- Ryoma’s Return
- The Last Shogun
- A Breakdown in Communication
- The Omi Inn Incident
- A New Japan
- Eve of the Boshin War
- The Battle of Toba-Fushimi
- The Shogun’s Army Defeated
- Edo Braces itself
- Patriot’s Reward
- Lifelong Vow
- The Veiled Edge
- Edges Reforged
- Credits - To Hakodate
