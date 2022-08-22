Top 10 exclusive PS5 games that are worth buying with the console

The PS5, Sony's latest gaming system, is currently the hottest console in the market. The platform alone is renowned for its library of console-exclusive games that uses the technology behind it to its fullest.

With the PlayStation 5, developers and Sony decided to step up the level of the games by incorporating Unreal Engine 5, ray tracing, and haptic feedback in the latest DualSense controllers and native 4K resolution with frame rates up to 120 FPS.

Now, the power of that technology, when combined with beautiful storytelling, makes PS5 exclusive games a surreal experience for any gamer who manages to get their hands on the console, as it runs out of stock pretty often. The PS5 comes in two models, one with a blu-ray disk slot and another without it, making it Sony's first disc-less console.

While the buzz around PlayStation exclusives is always at a high in the video gaming market, here's a list of the top 10 PS5 games that players can buy if they get the console.

Ranking Returnal, Demon's Souls, and more PS5 titles that are worth playing on the console

10) Astro's Playroom

As soon as players purchase a PS5, they might get bored for a little while as downloading AAA titles takes some time. However, one of the best demo titles in PlayStation history that comes pre-installed with the console is Astro's Playroom.

The demo is an endless fun of running around obstacle courses and solving puzzles. It also helps players familiarize themselves with the latest DualSense controller and how they can use it to enhance their gameplay experience on the new console.

9) Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars is an action-packed fast-and-furious game that promises endless hours of fun to its players. Back in the 90s when vehicular combat games were a thing, the genre slowly disappeared into the abyss as gamers' tastes evolved.

Sony tried to breathe life into the genre with the game but it ended up crashing after just two months when they offered it to PS Plus subscribers for free. The title is still among the best vehicular combat games in modern times that players can play if they aren't good at Rocket League.

8) Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a family-friendly fun game that takes its players on a unique adventure. Sony's attempt to create an arcade-based game with this one was a bold move and it paid off for PS5 players.

Exciting quests, unique gameplay features, and beautiful graphics make this one a laid-back game when players are tired of heavy combat titles. The best part about it? An entire level dedicated to dancing to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk!

7) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

The Iki Island expansion and DualSense integrations are the only two things that escalate the experience of this PlayStation exclusive that comes with several more additions exclusive to PS5 players. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut promises the next-gen players a more intense experience in 13th century Japan.

The Japanese lip-sync, dynamic 4K resolution at 60 FPS, Co-Op Legends mode and a new story mode makes this title superior to its PS4 predecessor. The game truly uses the technology of the PS5 and the controller's adaptive triggers to their fullest.

6) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

After acquiring Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios developed a sequel to the 2016 arcade hit Ratchet and Clank titled with the words Rift Apart added to it. The PS5 sequel is truly best experienced on the next-gen console as it reduces loading times and shows seamless transitions as players travel across multiple dimensions.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a must-play for those who have loved the series since years and are looking for a worthy successor. This one surely does not disappoint as, at one point, the well-written storyline might move the players emotionally and keep them hooked on to their screens until the end.

5) Gran Turismo 7

One of the best driving simulator games in the market, Gran Turismo 7 floored its competitor Forza Horizon with a clean sweep on PS5. Ray traced reflections on every vehicle, the seamless driving experience without FPS drops, and its compatibility to several driving controllers in the market makes this title a must-have for every PS5 player.

With a slick driving model and hundreds of cars to collect, players will be spending time in the GT cafe customizing their cars mostly as it is highly addictive. The online competitive experience in this game is one of the best that Gran Turismo fans have ever witnessed.

4) Returnal

The endless loop of life and death is a surreal experience in this AAA PS5 title. Returnal takes players to an alien planet that is stuck in an endless loop and changes every time their character dies.

The unique gameplay concept of the game had players anticipating this title on a PS5 as it combines the technology and controls of the console into an enhanced gameplay experience. Returnal is a fantastic game that functions beautifully for the PS5. It's a difficult game that may result in a frustrating amount of redos, but instantly being able to respawn alleviates the irritation, to an extent.

3) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A promising sequel to the 2018 Marvel game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a high action adventure that the Web Crawler's fans can ever experience. The technology behind the PlayStation 5 makes loading times faster, a smoother-than-ever swinging experience, and the way ray tracing lights up Miles' powers is just the cherry on the cake.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales promises an engaging storytelling and allows players to play as the teenage webslinger as he's learning the ropes to become a friendly-neighborhood superhero for NYC just like Peter Parker. A couple of exciting elements of this game are the haptic feedback that players can get on the DualSense controllers and the tricks they can do while diving from a building.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

A worthy successor to Guerilla's 2017 action RPG, Horizon Forbidden West takes players on an epic adventure. This is done through the POV of one of the best-written video game characters, Aloy, as she travels to the Forbidden West to uncover the mystery behind the rise of machines.

Horizon Forbidden West is best experienced on a PlayStation 5 as its stunning visuals and faster loading times make the game more enjoyable.

New combat and exploration wrinkles, including a grappling hook and a holo-glider, intensify the action. Meanwhile, the terrifying Forbidden West is a diverse sandbox, bursting with varied biomes and secrets for the players to discover.

1) Demon's Souls

When the first game, Demon's Souls, was released in 2009 on a PlayStation 3, gamers were shocked to see the rise of a new genre. Since then, they have grown to love the Souls games of every generation. As the original was a hit in itself, several sequels and spin-offs received a considerable amount of attention by admirers.

When Sony announced the remake of the original and chose to release it alongside the PS5 in 2020, fans couldn't be more delighted. Demon's Souls remake is built completely from the ground up and the game seems perfectly aligned with the PlayStation 5 and its technology.

The title is not only jaw-droppingly gorgeous, but it’s also incredibly faithful to the source, making it the top game on this list of PS5 exclusives.

