7 best Soulslike games of all time not made by FromSoftware

Soulslike games not made by FromSoftware are a dime a dozen, but some of them are genuine masterpieces. Though FromSoftware did a lot to create the genre of punishing but rewarding gameplay, many other companies have come behind them to provide their own take on this genre. These come in a variety of flavors as well. I’ve noticed that Metroidvanias, in particular, make an excellent breeding ground for this style of gameplay.

The only requirement for this list is to not be developed and/or published by FromSoftware. Quite a few games almost made the list too. I want to highlight Death’s Gambit: Afterlife and Salt and Sanctuary as Soulslike titles that almost made it but were cut at the last second.

1) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

In my exclusive interview with Jin Fujiwara and Daisuke Inoue of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, they said they don’t feel it’s a Soulslike. However, I have to disagree; it certainly fits the bill. They did admit there are similarities but didn’t want to lump it into that category. With a wide assortment of character classes, infuriatingly difficult bosses, and ways to play, though, it meets the criteria for us.

It has that FromSoftware difficulty but with different difficulty levels, unlike games from that developer. However, the levels only get harder; none of them are really all that easy. There are overpowered ways to play, although that make things easier. I’d consider it a solid introduction to the Soulslike genre.

2) Hollow Knight

Speaking of Metroidvania Soulslikes, Hollow Knight really fits into that category. Like FromSoftware games, you lose your currency when you perish, and the bosses have learnable patterns but are still grossly challenging. Don’t be fooled by the adorable artwork of Hollow Knight. It can be brutally difficult.

Out of the games on this list, it’s one of the ones I played the most, so while I adore it, I do respect that it’s a challenging game that deserves to be called a Soulslike. If you aren’t into big 3D games, try this 2D Metroidvania instead.

3) Lies of P

There might be some jankyness to Lies of P, but that’s another FromSoftware staple! Lies of P really blew people away this year, so much so that it already has DLC and a sequel in the works. That’s impressive for a game that only came out around a month ago.

The ability to connect different arms (Legion Arms) and a nice assortment of weapons made for a truly unique experience. It’s easily one of the best Soulslike games this year from a story and gameplay perspective.

4) Blasphemy

Another game on this list I have a deep, personal experience with is Blasphemy. If FromSoftware were going to make a 2D Soulslike game, I feel like it would be similar to Blasphemy. Perhaps not in the gory pixel art, but definitely in scope, aesthetic, and challenge. It’s part Metroidvania/platformer, part intense Souls game.

The game's religious iconography is intense, and the sequel is just as engaging as the original title. If you think that 2D platformers can’t be good Soulslike games, give Blasphemy a try for a few hours; it will change your tune.

5) Nioh series

Honestly, it was impossible to choose between Nioh and Nioh 2. They are excellent Soulslike titles and were developed by Koei Tecmo, not FromSoftware. It’s all about the pace and fluidity of the combat in Nioh. It combines the challenge and strategy of a Souls game with the difficulty of a Ninja Gaiden game to create one frustrating but rewarding experience.

If I'm being perfectly honest, I can’t think of too many games that beat me up like Nioh 2 did. I have both on PC, and while I love them, they don’t love me back. They’re excellent, challenging games worth playing.

6) Star Wars Jedi series

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen and Order and Survivor were excellent non-FromSoftware games. We couldn't choose between them, so both are included in this entry. I adore these games too much to have to pick between the two. If pushed, I’d say Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but both Soulslike games have their merits. While you won't pick up tons of overpowered equipment in this series, you don’t need to.

After all, you’re a Jedi. What’s better than a Lightsaber - other than perhaps the Darksaber? However, the various combat styles and sabers on offer in Jedi: Survivor are incredible. You have a nice assortment of ways to play and can swap between two styles on the fly. It’s challenging, but not too much. It does, however, give you a few options to make it easier, which might upset some Soulslike fans.

7) Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a game that really surprised me. A cute, pixel-based Soulslike, it combines dark story themes with an adorable look. It’s emotional, dark, and, most of all, challenging to play. It reminds me a lot of a variety of Metroidvanias, in particular, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

What made this game different from the rest on this list are the powerful spirits you can summon throughout the game. Unlike in FromSoftware games, these summons are all but required. They give you a variety of benefits and will allow you to get to places you otherwise could not. It’s easily one of the best games on this list; if you’ve been sleeping on it but desire a challenge, pick it up on Steam or another platform.

There are plenty of other titles that could have made this list, but these are the ones we felt strongest about. They capture the spirit of the challenging genre of games without directly copying or ripping off what made FromSoftware successful in the first place.