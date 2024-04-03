Best Content Warning tips and tricks for beginners 

Much of the gaming community is looking for Content Warning tips and tricks after Landfall Publishing released the title on April 1, 2024. Content Warning is a co-op horror experience, where you must go down to the Old World and film spooky videos to go viral on an in-game video platform called SpookTube.

In the Old World, you are required to upgrade filmmaking equipment, such as props and lighting, shoot horror clips, and publish your completed films on SpookTube.

This article lists some of the best tips and tricks that beginners can make use of when they are just getting into Content Warning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Content Warning tips and tricks for new players

Include bones in your videos

An important Content Warning tip is that Bones in your clips can amass views on SpookTube (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Bones play an important role in getting views on Content Warning's SpookTube. Like in real life, where gore in films attracts eyes, bones in this game are a views magnet.

Whenever you are taking videos of various monsters and locations, be on the lookout for bones and include them in your clips to get more views alongside the usual horror clip content.

Play with a team

Play as a team to capture multiple participants (Image via Landfall Publishing)

A simple and effective Content Warning tip is to play in a group of three or four people. This ensures that the horror clips feature several participants, which is welcomed by the SpookTube algorithm. The video platform favors footage featuring several participants because it ensures that a variety of horrific events occur in a single video.

Even though solo play in Content Warning is possible, you are encouraged to play it with a group of friends and make horror clips with them.

Get clips of a variety of monsters and multiple scenes with each

Get clips of various monsters for SpookTube (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Another Content Warning tip is to record multiple monsters in a single horror clip. When you film a video from the start to the end, and multiple monsters are featured, you will be rewarded with more viewers on SpookTube. This is because the footage will contain a variety of horror elements. Similarly, it is also important that you have multiple scenes with each individual monster.

Entertain in your videos

A simple Content Warning tip is for participants to have fun and get creative with the monster encounters (Image via Landfall Publishing)

SpookTube in Content Warning is similar to real-life video platforms in many ways. The possibility of going viral is linked to doing entertaining stuff in the clips that are uploaded.

You can change your faces with an ASCII face customizer and incorporate emotes to make your SpookTube clips more entertaining. Although serious content farming is something players will go for most of the time, creating fun moments once in a while can be very rewarding.

To farm more views on SpookTube, you can emote in front of monsters, let your teammates get eaten, or maybe even emote before a dying friend.

