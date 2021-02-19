"Bunch of crybabies": PewDiePie responds to backlash over making kids swear in "Coco"

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently urged people to stop "crying" over his latest Cocomelon diss track, which has come in for its fair share of criticism over allegedly making kids swear for entertainment.

In his latest video, the world's biggest YouTuber opened up about the making of his song "Coco", which has already become a viral sensation online.

From speaking about what it was like working with children to explaining exactly how the video was shot, PewDiePie provides a humorous account of what went into the making of Coco.

PewDiePie reveals how he shot Coco with a bunch of kids

PewDiePie begins the video by revealing that his Cocomelon diss track marks the "finale" of his ongoing feud with the children's nursery rhyme channel.

Irrespective of whoever passes him in terms of subscribers in the near future, he claims that he doesn't want things to get out of control as they did during "The Great Subscriber War" with T-Series.

He then proceeds to recount his experience of working with kids on set:

"The kids are such good actors and actresses , it was so impressive. Fun working with kids, we had such a good time. It was a strange experience to say the least, especially during COVID lockdown to do a production , there were all these crazyregulations. It's just a bizarre experience as a result"

On seeing a video of a 2-year old dancing to his song, he addresses the recent backlash he faced online, over allegedly making kids mouth expletive lyrics.

"I like how so many people have a problem with me swearig in front of kids and you have people playing the song for their kids! For the record, I didn't swear in front of kids, we had censored version on set , stop crying, you're a bunch of crybabies !"

While he reveals that the experience of delivering those lines in front of kids was not exactly a pleasant one, everyone ended up having fun on set.

For anyone trying to cancel #pewdiepie for "making the kids swear" read this pic.twitter.com/vGDj8HymWq — Celestial Vampire (@TranscendentBat) February 14, 2021

He ends by stating that he is really proud of how the song came out and promises a host of exciting new projects coming up soon.

Of late, PewDiePie has been called out online for a plethora of issues, which range from his recent Vtuber phase to his savage Cocomelon diss track.

Despite the backlash, his ability to churn out quality content remains intact, with Coco continuing to rake in millions of views with each passing day.