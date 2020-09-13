COD Mobile has a comprehensive arsenal of weapons, featuring guns from around the world. They are divided into various categories like SMG, AR, Shotgun, and more. With every major update, a new weapon is added to the game.

Shotguns are arguably the best category of weapons for engaging in close-quarter combats. They can kill the enemy in just a single shot.

BY-15 is preferred by a lot of players and is one of the best shotguns present in the game.

BY-15 in COD Mobile: All you need to know

BY-15 in Loadout

The in-game description of BY-15 states: 'Pump-action shotgun,' which explains the purpose of the weapon. It has the highest range when compared to all the other guns of its category. The BY-15 also has high mobility, decent accuracy and controls. You can check out its complete stats below:

Damage : 98

: 98 Fire rate : 29

: 29 Accuracy : 48

: 48 Mobility : 71

: 71 Range : 40

: 40 Controls: 42

This shotgun is directly unlocked for players when they create their COD Mobile account. They don't have to complete any task to obtain it.

The gunsmith loadout depends on the preference of the players and their choice of weapons.

Run and Gun – Season Event

The developers of COD Mobile regularly host in-game events through which the players can obtain a plethora of rewards. In the most recent season event, Run and Gun, there are two tasks based on the BY-15 that need to be complete in order to obtain rewards.

First task - Kill 10 Enemies with the BY15 equipped with any Stock.

In the first task, the players will have to kill ten enemies with any stock applied on the BY-15 to get 'Spray – Charge!' and 1000 Battle Pass XP.

Second task - Kill 10 Enemies with the BY15 equipped with any Barrel.

By completing the other task, they will obtain a 15x Weapon XP Card and 3000 Battle Pass XP. They will have to kill ten enemies using the BY-15, equipped with a Barrel.

