How to play 1v1 matches in COD Mobile

Playing any game with friends- whether it's as teammates or as enemies- is always fun, and COD Mobile enables all players to do so via private rooms that can be created to play 1v1 matches.

Newer players often have no idea how they can play 1v1 matches in COD Mobile. In this article, we talk about how you can play such matches in the famous battle royale.

How to play 1v1 in COD Mobile

To start a 1v1 match in COD Mobile, players would first have to create a private room. Follow the steps below to create one:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the multiplayer option present on the main menu.

Press on the multiplayer icon

Step 2: Next, click on the '≡' icon located on the top-right corner.

Press on the '≡' icon

Step 3: Select the ‘Private’ option. The private room will be created.

Click on the 'Private' option

After creating the private room, follow the steps given below to play a 1v1 match in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Select the mode change option present on the bottom-right corner.

Step 2: A wide variety of multiplayer game modes will appear. Scroll to the right and select ‘1v1 Duel’.

Select the 1 v 1 duel game mode

Step 3: Now, invite the required player by clicking on the ‘+’ icon beside their name. Once the player accepts the invitation, he/she will join the room.

Step 4: Click on the 'Start' button when both the players are ready to go.

Click on the start button when ready to go

Players can also invite others to spectate the match. Unlike many other games, players do not require a room card to create a private room in COD Mobile.

