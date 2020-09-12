COD Mobile: How to get special symbols for stylish names

Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has become a popular battle royale option for many players on the mobile platform. The game has grown tremendously in a short span of time and has crossed 100 downloads on Google Play Store.

When players initially create their COD Mobile account, they are required to set their IGN. However, a lot of players often decide to change their names and incorporate symbols to make them more stylish.

In this article, we discuss how you can get special symbols for stylish Free Fire names.

How to get special symbols for stylish COD Mobile IGNs

Coolsymbol.com - One such website

Players would have to use websites like gypu.com, fsymbols.com and coolsymbol.com to get special symbols as regular mobile keyboards do not have them. Here’s how they can get such symbols from these websites:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: A wide variety of symbols will appear on the screen. Scroll around to find the required one. You can copy the symbol by clicking on it.

Step 3: Paste it on your IGN to make it stylish.

It is to be noted that players would have to use a rename card to change their name in COD Mobile. They can purchase the rename card from the in-game store for 1000 Credits or 200 CP.

How to use rename card

Here’s how you can use the card after buying it.

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the inventory tab present on the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: The inventory opens up. Next, select the Rename card and click on the Use button. A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new IGN.

Step 3: Paste the name into the text field and click on the 'Change' button. Your name will promptly be changed.

