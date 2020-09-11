COD Mobile has become a popular option for many players on the mobile platform, courtesy to the variety of game modes. Battle Royale or BR is one of the primary game modes prevalent in the game.

There has been an influx in the number of players thanks to the new features in the Season 10 update. Many of these newer users do not know how to access the renowned Battle Royale mode in this title. In this article, we give a step-by-step guide on how to play this mode.

How to play Battle Royale in COD Mobile: Step by step guide and playing tips

#1 Battle Royale

Starting a Battle Royale game is relatively straightforward; follow the given steps to do so:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the Battle Royale icon on the main menu.

Click on the Battle Royale icon

Step 2: You can then select the mode (Squad, Duo, or Solo) by pressing on the mode change icon on the bottom right corner.

Press the start button

Step 3: Next, click on the start button to begin the match.

#2 Ranked Battle Royale

Like many other games, there is a ranked-based system in COD Mobile, which you can unlock at level 7. Follow these steps to play such a match.

Step 1: On the main menu, press on the Ranked icon.

Press the Ranked icon

Step 2: The ranked mode will appear; next, select the Battle Royale option.

Click on the Battle Royale option

Step 3: Lastly, press on the start button when ready to go.

Click start when ready to go

Tips for Battle Royale mode

#1 Battle Royale classes are a new aspect of COD Mobile, and each class has its own equipment. You must choose the appropriate class based on your playing style to enhance your chances of performing better in this mode.

#2 You must also set the attachments in the gunsmith for each gun, as you will receive the respective weapons with the same attachments equipped in the Battle Royale mode.

#3 Using vehicles while trying to rotate back into the safe zone can also be helpful in this mode.

