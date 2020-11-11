"Bye Boomer": 'OK Boomer girl' Neekolul bids farewell to Donald Trump in a classic fashion 

The 'OK Boomer' girl, aka Neekolul, recently bid adieu to the outgoing President, Donald Trump, in a classic fashion.

The 23-year old Twitch streamer and TikTok personality became an internet phenomenon back in March this year, when she posted a TikTok video of herself wearing a Bernie Sanders crop top and dancing to the tunes of Senzawa's 'Oki Doki Boomer.'

Since then, she has witnessed a significant growth in popularity, having signed an exclusive contract with gaming stable 100 Thieves as a content creator.

Eight months later, the 'OK Boomer girl' decided to revisit the phrase which catapulted her to stardom, as she tweeted a simple yet effective farewell message to the outgoing President, Donald Trump:

So far, her tweet has raked in almost 75K likes and 7K plus retweets, as her fans accompanied her down memory lane and revisited the iconic TikTok, which transformed her into the global 'OK Boomer girl.'

Neekolul bids farewell to 'Boomer' Donald Trump

The phrase 'OK boomer' has become a popular meme often used by teenagers to mock the attitudes of people belonging to an older age group.

Advertisement

It witnessed a major growth in usage, ever since Neekolul dropped her viral TikTok, which left the internet divided. While some claimed it was cute, others labeled it cringeworthy as the video went on to rake in millions of views.

Today, Neekolul is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator, where she often streams games such as Among Us.

In light of the recent US Presidential Election results, Neekolul recently decided to pay tribute to her OK Boomer tag, at the expense of Donald Trump.

Her 'Bye Boomer' jibe did not go unnoticed online, as several people from the online community responded to her recent tweet:

Iconic — AARONCREATE (@AARONCREATE) November 7, 2020

This is a good tweet — Jeff (@MrJeffA) November 7, 2020

😂😂😂 — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) November 7, 2020

Yoooooo she did the boomer thing — Brett Stratton ➡️ Oranguru is banned (@BrettStratton4) November 7, 2020

Too fricking LONG hahahahaha — neekolul (@neekolul) November 7, 2020

This sounds familiar... — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 7, 2020

Advertisement

can we get another tiktok dedicated to this monumental event? — ctrl+SHIFT (me/me) (@qntumFlux) November 7, 2020

With her recent tweet, Neekolul marked an emphatic throwback to the very meme, which made her an overnight and global sensation.