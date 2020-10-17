100 Thieves is a lifestyle brand and gaming organization founded by Content Creator Mathew “Nadeshot” Haag back in 2017. The organization consists of various popular content creators such as CourageJD, Valkyrae, BrookeAB, and ‘Ok Boomer’ TikTok star Neekolul.

Neekolul’s real name is Nicole Sanchez, and she recently joined the organization back in July 2020. Since its inception in 2017, 100 Thieves has grown exponentially, and currently has teams competing in games such as Fortnite, CS GO, League of Legends and Valorant.

Among its plethora of employees is 18-year old YouTuber James, who is the owner of the account JhbTeam, with over 71k subscribers on the platform. James is currently an Intern at 100 Thieves. Recently, as part of his Internship project, James conducted a candid interview of Neekolul.

Image Credits: 100 Thieves, Twitter

'Why do you have a boyfriend?: Ok Boomer girl 'Neekolul' in an exclusive Interview with 100 Thieves

The interview consisted of a range of hilarious questions. However, before that, James asked Neekolul to help him bring down the ‘curtain’, which revealed a ‘green-screen’. Regardless, once the curtain was down, the green-screen was replaced with the official logo of the ‘TBH with JHB’ interview show.

Image Credits: 100 Thieves, Twitter

After further delay and some awkward pauses, James began with a general question about her social media following. However, the stakes got higher pretty quickly, as James asked the following question next.

“Why do you have a boyfriend?”

In response, Neekolul was left speechless, and eventually responded with a question of her own.

“What kind of question is that?”

However, Neekolul did decide to answer the next question.

“What movie title best describes your life?”

Fans of the Tiktok star and 100 Thieves content creator will be surprised to know that her answer was ‘Scott Piligrim vs. the World’. She went on to explain that the reason she thinks the movies applies to her life, in that nobody believed in her when she started out at 100 Thieves.

According to Neekolul, people did not really know who she was, and it took a great deal of work to cement her position in the organization. Further, James went on to ask Neekolul out on a date. She agreed, but specified that she would be only going as ‘friends’.

The interview consisted of a range of wacky questions, including the following.

“What is your favorite primary color?”

Neekolul responded with blue. However, James was quick to specify that blue is not a primary color. Towards the end of the video, James asked Neekolul to teach him some of her dance steps. However, after trying a couple of times, Neekolul was not too happy with the results.

Image Credits: 100 Thieves, Twitter

Overall, the interview was deliberately awkward and hilarious to say the least. You can watch the entire video below.