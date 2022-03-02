Bypassing Destiny 2 "will be met with a ban": Bungie's flagship will not be supported on Steam Deck

The timeline for Destiny 2's arrival on Steam Deck has been revealed. Based on the official information, Bungie's looter-shooter will be staying away from Valve's handheld.

Many fans hoped to play the game on Steam Deck. This bit of news comes amidst more and more games becoming available and verified for the Steam Deck. The games that have been verified are premium games, but they include free-to-play titles like Apex Legends.

Players attempting to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban. Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.

Earlier in the day, Bungie's official website informed about the non-arrival of their game via their official website. The exact reason hasn't been stated as such, but the looter-shooter follows the likes of other popular titles like Fortnite in staying away from Valve's console.

Trying to run Destiny 2 on Steam Deck will result in a ban

It seems that the popular title is not coming to Steam Deck isn't the exact end of the saga. Bungie has declared that Steam Play's Proton can only be run if the system is running on Windows.

Even if players try to run the game on Steam Deck, the game will fail. Players will be returning to their libraries shortly. However, players who try to bypass the game's incompatibility will suffer grave consequences. Anyone who will attempt to override the inability of the game to run on Steam will be banned.

Why is Destiny 2's avoidance of Steam Deck disheartening?

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular live service games on the market. It's among the overall leaders in player count and is one of the top games in its genre. Having the ability to play it on Steam Deck would have allowed players to play the game on the go.







Additionally, players will carry over Steam purchases to the handheld. With the refusal to come on Deck, players will have to mandatorily play it on PC if they have to use their purchases to keep their progress.

It's no surprise that the fresh news has disappointed some fans. There's a high chance that players will be able to discover a way in the future to run the game on Steam Deck. If such a thing does happen, players are advised not to do something like that, which could make them lose access altogether.

