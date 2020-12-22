Call Back event in Free Fire: Event details, free rewards, and more

Over the years, Garena Free Fire has made its mark on the mobile platform and become one of the leading titles in its genre. It offers multiple in-game items like gun skins, bundles, and more. The developers periodically add new events that enable users to obtain a variety of free in-game items.

Recently, the Call Back event commenced in Free Fire, and players can acquire certain items by inviting friends who have been offline for a long time. This article is a simple guide about Call Back and how users can obtain the rewards.

Call Back event in Free Fire: All you need to know

The event, which began on December 21st, will conclude on December 25th. During this event, users will have to bring back friends who haven’t been active in this fast-paced battle royale title to obtain various rewards.

Here is the list of all the rewards that players can avail:

3x Diamond Royale Voucher: Call Back one friend

3x Diamond Royale Voucher: Call Back three friends

5x Diamond Royale Voucher: Call Back five friends

7x Diamond Royale Voucher and Pet skin: Snow Panther: Call Back seven friends

Users can follow the steps below to participate in this event and earn various rewards:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and click the ‘Friends’ icon located on the top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Press 'Friends' icon

Step 2: Players must press the ‘Call Back’ tab.

Click the 'Call Back' option

Step 3: They can click the ‘Call Back’ option beside any of the rewards.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear with the list of inactive friends.

Click on Invite option

Step 5: They can press the ‘Invite’ option and share the link with friends.

If inactive friends join with the provided link, the players’ progress will increase, and they can collect the rewards corresponding to the number of calls backs.

