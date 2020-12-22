Free Fire Max APK + OBB download links [Specific Regions] for Android devices

Free Fire Max is the overhauled version of the popular quick-paced battle royale Garena Free Fire. It has better visual effects, advanced graphics and animations, enhancing the player's overall experience.

This version of the game will utilize the Firelink technology, which will enable users to play it using their existing Free Fire accounts.

Free Fire Max is yet to release globally. However, its beta testing has begun in Malaysia, Bolivia and Vietnam. Players can download the game directly from Google Play Store or by using APK and OBB files.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download Free Fire Max.

(Note: It is important to note that the beta version is restricted to specific regions. Hence, only players from specific countries will be able to enter the game.)

How to download Free Fire Max [Specific Regions] using APK and OBB files for Android devices

Free Fire Max APK + OBB file: Click here.

The size of the zip file is around 895.3 MB, so players must make sure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire Max via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: First, download and extract the zip file consisting of both the APK and OBB files from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if not done already. Players can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file. However, do not open it yet.

Step 4: Copy the ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder to Android/OBB. After the files are copied to the respective location, players can open and enjoy playing Free Fire Max.

If players encounter an error message stating “there was an error parsing the package,” they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps stated above again.

