SK Sabir Boss vs BoomSniper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has a massive fanbase and has established itself as one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. This popularity has encouraged many content creators to make and post videos related to the game on digital streaming platforms like YouTube.

SK Sabir Boss and Boom Sniper are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators in the world. The former is from India while the latter is from Mexico.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26315 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8636 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.81%. With 93525 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 5.29.

The Indian content creator has also played 2875 duo games and has won on 596 occasions, making his win rate 20.73%. He has bagged 7803 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1587 solo matches and has triumphed in 141 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.88%. He has eliminated 3220 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

SK Sabir Boss has 265 Booyahs in 1136 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, maintaining a win rate of 23.32%. In the process, he has killed 3727 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The popular content creator has played 7 duo matches and 2 solo games but is yet to secure a victory in these matches. While he has 15 frags in the duo games, he has no frags in the solo matches.

Boom Sniper’s Free Fire ID and stats

Boom Sniper’s Free Fire ID is 30701068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Boom Sniper has played 6926 squad matches and has won 1302 of them, making his win rate 18.79%. He has secured 18541 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.30 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Mexico-based content creator has played 1607 duo games and has emerged victorious in 226 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.06%. With 3373 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Boom Sniper has also played 1932 solo matches and has 181 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 9.36%. He has secured 5357 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Boom Sniper has won 39 out of the 170 squad games he has played in the ongoing ranked season, with a win rate of 22.94%. He has also racked up 486 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The popular YouTuber has played 10 duo matches and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has registered 28 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Boom Sniper also has a Booyah in 20 solo games, making his win rate 5%. He has amassed 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.79 in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has relatively better stats than Boom Sniper in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Boom Sniper has an edge in the solo games with a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo games as SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played enough matches. However, in the ranked squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Boom Sniper. In the ranked duo matches, however, Boom Sniper has better overall stats.

