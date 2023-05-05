Call of Duty Mobile's Unlocked Arsenal: Get the first-ever Legacy weapon, Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno

A few days before the pre-season update, Activision announced the arrival of Call of Duty Mobile's first-ever Legacy weapon blueprint, Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno, in Season 4: Veiled Uprising. Considered Call of Duty's one of the greatest weapon blueprints, Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno (QBZ-83 - Phoenix Inferno from COD Black Ops Cold War and Warzone) is now a part of COD Mobile Season 4's Store.

It is available in the Unlocked Arsenal wheel event as one of its rarest rewards. Many other Epic rewards include Portnova - Ghost operator camo, multiple weapon blueprints, and many more. However, acquiring Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno from Unlocked Arsenal will cost thousands of CP (COD Points).

Unlocked Arsenal Two Layer Gacha: How to get Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno and other rewards from the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 event

Unlocked Arsenal Two Layer Gacha (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

The reward pool of Unlock Arsenal in Call of Duty Mobile is divided into two layers, with Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno being a part of the inner layer rewards. Players can pull the inner rewards using a unique Key, part of the outer prizes. A Key will pull a random prize, and items will have a specific initial probability.

Here are the inner rewards with their specific initial odds in Call of Duty Mobile, which are bound to increase with each draw:

Inner layer rewards with their odds

Inner layer Rewards (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Type 25 - Phoenix Inferno: 0.08%

Portnova - Ghost: 1.25%

RPD - Big Comrade: 3.55%

RUS-79U - Little Comrade: 3.55%

Renetti - Tiny Comrade: 8.57%

Battle Dancer emote: Odds 38.00%

Karambit - Phoenix Aflight: 45.00%

Now the Key itself is among the rarest rewards of the outer layer, with the lowest odds. Players will have to spend COD Points on the spins to pull the outer rewards - one turn has a price of 10 CP, while five pulls will cost 50. Thus, players will need a hefty amount of COD Points to pull Keys.

Below are the outer layer rewards and their initial odds:

Outer layer rewards with their odds

First five rewards in the outer layer (random except Key)

Random rewards in the first outer layer (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Key: 0.08%

Phoenix Ascendent spray: 17.48%

Silver Crate Coupon: 17.48%

Parachute - Phoenix Aflight: 32.47%

Credits: 32.47%

Here are the other rewards and their odds of getting added to the outer layer:

All Outer layer rewards

Outer layer Rewards (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

Phoenix in Amber charm: 0.05%

Helicopter Phoenix Aflight: 0.05%

60 Mythic Cards: 0.05%

Three Battle Pass Tier Cards: 0.05%

Mechanic - Phoenix Aflight: 0.15%

Backpack - Phoenix Aflight: 0.15%

35 Mythic Cards: 0.15%

Two Battle Pass Tier Cards: 0.15%

Maximum Chill Legendary Calling Card: 0.60%

Motorcycle - Phoenix Aflight: 0.60%

10 Mythic Cards: 0.60%

One Battle Pass Tier Card: 0.60%

Frag Grenade - Phoenix Aflight: 1.20%

Ninja - Phoenix Aflight: 1.20%

10 Mythic Cards: 1.20%

One Battle Pass Tier Card: 1.20%

Battle Snapshot Avatar: 3.00%

Wingsuit - Phoenix Aflight: 3.00%

Five Mythic Cards: 3.00%

Two Silver Crate Coupons: 3.00%

Phoenix Ascendant spray: 7.00%

Heartbeat Sensor - Phoenix Aflight: 7.00%

One Silver Crate Coupon: 7.00%

One Silver Crate Coupon: 7.00%

Parachute - Phoenix Aflight: 13.00%

Stellar Profile frame: 13.00%

One Silver Crate Coupon: 13.00%

Credits: 13.00%

The outer layer will have five rewards at a time, and players will have to draw all of them to get another Key, as seven Keys are required to pull inner COD Mobile rewards. Be that as it may, some of the outer layer rewards can be duplicated, meaning players must keep drawing until they have attained the Key.

