Call of Duty Mobile What A Rush event: Get a Silver Crate Coupon, Shorty camo, and more

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 3 was officially titled "Rush" in reference to adding the eponymous Multiplayer map from COD Black Ops II. As the Season 3 update rolled out at the end of March 2023, many were excited for Rush in the MP section. After its arrival, the developers also added a featured MP mode for the newest COD Mobile map, allowing players to try out different gameplay matches like Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Hardpoint, and more as a part of the Rush collection.

Along with the featured event, Activision recently unveiled a Rush-themed featured event, providing players free rewards, including a Silver Crate Coupon and a Rare camo for Shorty. Call of Duty Mobile players can grab free prizes by completing the tasks and earning points in the "What A Rush" event.

What A Rush (2023): Rewards, tasks, and more about the newest Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 featured event

What A Rush is a brand-new featured event based on the eponymous MP map (Image via COD Mobile)

Like any other featured event, What A Rush requires players to earn points by completing tasks. Each task of the event has been allocated a certain number of points that players must acquire to unlock the following rewards in COD Mobile.

What A Rush - Rewards

Rewards in What A Rush event (Image via COD Mobile)

Parachute - Late Nights - Claimable after 60 points

Claimable after 60 points Silver Crate Coupon - Claimable after 80 points

Claimable after 80 points [Shard] Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Epic camo) - 40 units - Claimable after 100 points (Collect 100 shards to craft the operator)

Claimable after 100 points (Collect 100 shards to craft the operator) Shorty - Late Nights - Claimable after 120 points

For the prizes mentioned above, here are the tasks that players can focus on completing in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3:

What A Rush - Tasks and points

Tasks featured in What A Rush event (Image via COD Mobile)

Play one match on Rush - 10 points

10 points Play three matches on Rush or Play five matches on 10v10 Collection Playlist matches - 15 points

15 points Play five matches on Rush - 10 points

10 points Get 20 kills with any assault rifle on Rush - 10 points

10 points Get 45 kills with any assault rifle on Rush - 10 points

10 points Earn the Triple Kill Medal two times on Rush - 15 points

15 points Earn 10 medals on Rush - 15 points

15 points Kill five enemies with Frag Grenades on Rush - 15 points

15 points Earn the Berserker Medal two times on Rush - 20 points

20 points Win five matches in Rush or Win three 10v10 Collection Playlist matches - 20 points

Players can access either Rush or 10v10 Collection Playlist via Call of Duty Mobile's "Featured" sub-section of Multiplayer game modes.

Head to the "Featured" sub-section to complete all featured tasks in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

For the uninitiated, the Rush map is not a small-scale one, but the positioning of containers, structures, buildings, or other obstacles, makes mid-range or close-quarter scuffles more likely to happen. Thus, players must avoid using a Gunsmith loadout, which is ideal for long-range fights.

Rush is a pretty spacious map, which is ideal for close and mid-range fights (Image via COD Mobile)

You can opt for an assault rifle like Kilo 141 and focus on enhancing its close-range tactical prowess by using attachments that suit higher mobility and ADS speed. It will allow players to fight it out against enemies on Rush easily.

Note: What A Rush event will conclude on April 21, 2023, at 12 am (UTC).

