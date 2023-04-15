Call of Duty Mobile What A Rush event: Get a Silver Crate Coupon, Shorty camo, and more

Call of Duty Mobile's Season 3 was officially titled "Rush" in reference to adding the eponymous Multiplayer map from COD Black Ops II. As the Season 3 update rolled out at the end of March 2023, many were excited for Rush in the MP section. After its arrival, the developers also added a featured MP mode for the newest COD Mobile map, allowing players to try out different gameplay matches like Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Hardpoint, and more as a part of the Rush collection.
Along with the featured event, Activision recently unveiled a Rush-themed featured event, providing players free rewards, including a Silver Crate Coupon and a Rare camo for Shorty. Call of Duty Mobile players can grab free prizes by completing the tasks and earning points in the "What A Rush" event.
What A Rush (2023): Rewards, tasks, and more about the newest Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 featured event
Like any other featured event, What A Rush requires players to earn points by completing tasks. Each task of the event has been allocated a certain number of points that players must acquire to unlock the following rewards in COD Mobile.
What A Rush - Rewards
- Parachute - Late Nights - Claimable after 60 points
- Silver Crate Coupon - Claimable after 80 points
- [Shard] Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution (Epic camo) - 40 units - Claimable after 100 points (Collect 100 shards to craft the operator)
- Shorty - Late Nights - Claimable after 120 points
For the prizes mentioned above, here are the tasks that players can focus on completing in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3:
What A Rush - Tasks and points
- Play one match on Rush - 10 points
- Play three matches on Rush or Play five matches on 10v10 Collection Playlist matches - 15 points
- Play five matches on Rush - 10 points
- Get 20 kills with any assault rifle on Rush - 10 points
- Get 45 kills with any assault rifle on Rush - 10 points
- Earn the Triple Kill Medal two times on Rush - 15 points
- Earn 10 medals on Rush - 15 points
- Kill five enemies with Frag Grenades on Rush - 15 points
- Earn the Berserker Medal two times on Rush - 20 points
- Win five matches in Rush or Win three 10v10 Collection Playlist matches - 20 points
Players can access either Rush or 10v10 Collection Playlist via Call of Duty Mobile's "Featured" sub-section of Multiplayer game modes.
For the uninitiated, the Rush map is not a small-scale one, but the positioning of containers, structures, buildings, or other obstacles, makes mid-range or close-quarter scuffles more likely to happen. Thus, players must avoid using a Gunsmith loadout, which is ideal for long-range fights.
You can opt for an assault rifle like Kilo 141 and focus on enhancing its close-range tactical prowess by using attachments that suit higher mobility and ADS speed. It will allow players to fight it out against enemies on Rush easily.