Call of Duty server goes live for Nintendo Switch, then gets taken down by Activision

Players have been hoping for the Call of Duty series to be available on the Nintendo Switch for a long time. However, with a recent series of rumors as well as the Nintendo Switch server appearing online for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, players have more hope than ever.

Still, it is not known for certain if this server being available was there as a teaser, or if it was simply a mistake by Activision.

Call of Duty server for Nintendo Switch goes live, only to be taken down by Activision

Of course, it hasn't been officially confirmed that the reason for the server being available for Nintendo Switch was because of COD coming to the system.

As of this moment, these rumors remain unconfirmed and players should not count on the game being available yet. However, the fact that a server was listed as available does shed some hope on the situation for the future.

Some sources confirmed that the server had been up since February

Of course, with a little internet sleuthing, players have found that the server has been supposedly up since February 17 as listed on the website. However, it was taken down only recently, most likely in response to more attention being brought to the Nintendo Switch server.

Recently, Call of Duty News @WarzoneQG tweeted about the server, which was removed shortly after.

Players who check the online services page now will not see the server

A current view of the website notably lists all current services with a lack of a Nintendo Switch server (Image via Activision)

When players head over to the support website on Activision, they will see that the server that was listed is no longer available. This could be because Activision determined that this was a bug or glitch, and removed the misinformation.

However, of course, as some players speculate, it could also mean that the series is coming to the system. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

It's possible to have more updates on this in the future

Brad Smith @BradSmi Grateful to talk with @EamonJavers about the future of gaming at Microsoft and the new app store principles we announced today. cnbc.com/video/2022/02/… Grateful to talk with @EamonJavers about the future of gaming at Microsoft and the new app store principles we announced today. cnbc.com/video/2022/02/…

While it's not known for certain, the fact remains that Call of Duty could come to Nintendo Switch in the future, especially given the new acquisition of Activision by Microsoft in 2023.

Microsoft president Brad Smith stated that they would like to bring Call of Duty and "other Activision titles" to Nintendo devices. So at this time, players will have to wait and see if this vision becomes a reality for the Switch.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul