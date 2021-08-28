Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha — How to play, how to access, and everything you need to know

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Vanguard has finally released an alpha version on PS5 and PS4 so that players can get a taste of what they can expect from the multiplayer aspect.

The alpha version focuses on a never-before-seen multiplayer mode, known as Champion Hill. Both Sledgehammer Games and Activision seem pretty confident about the success of this match type, as mentioned in the Call of Duty blog post:

"After a few rounds of Champion Hill, it (pre-ordering the game) might be something worth considering."

From August 27 to August 29, players on PS5 and PS4 can enjoy the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha version. This "limited-access pre-release version" will help the devs collect feedback from all around the globe and tweak certain aspects of the game's multiplayer before its release on November 5.

What exactly is the Champion Hill game mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha

Basically, Champion Hill is a hybrid between Battle Royale (specifically, Warzone) and the usual deathmatch format. In this game mode, gamers will fight it out in a "round-robin deathmatch tournament against other squads."

Here is how the Champion Hill mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard works: Players build a squad of either two or three players and then take turns fighting other teams in an arena (further explained later). They start with the same loadouts, further upgraded by collecting drops scattered around the map or defeating enemies.

They can also buy new armaments, equipment, perks, and killstreaks during the Buy Rounds.

Arena

The map of Champion Hill is divided into five sections: four combat arenas and one buy station, where users can buy and upgrade their equipment, much like in Call of Duty Warzone.

These are the available combat arenas:

the Airstrip

the Trainyard

the Market

the Courtyard

Furthermore, eliminated squads can spectate how the rest of the tournament is going from the Buy Station.

How to access the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

Players who already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War installed can access the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha through the main menu. Selecting the alpha menu on these games will take them to the download page on the PS Store.

Again, the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha is unavailable to those on platforms other than PS5 and PS4. However, the game will be available for Early Access on Xbox and PC on September 16 and September 17 and for open beta on all platforms from September 18 to September 20.

