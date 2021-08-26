Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay finally revealed- Trailer, release dates, supported platforms and more

Call of Duty usually releases a new game each year. This year's addition to the catalog will be none other than Vanguard, the highly anticipated first-person shooter. The gameplay was finally revealed today and the trailer is racking up the views. The Call of Duty community is clearly very excited about this release. Here's everything we know about it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard details finally revealed

The first official gameplay trailer for the latest release in the Call of Duty franchise was just revealed at Gamescom. The Vanguard trailer features the classic Call of Duty gameplay with some stellar graphics. Each game sees better graphics than the previous one, but these are truly stunning.

It also highlights the new Champion Hill mode, in which duos, trios and squads compete against each other in a sort of round-robin tournament. There is a finite amount of lives each team gets that will carry into the next round, but once a team runs out of lives, it's over for them.

Vanguard will feature a new MP mode called Champion Hill.



Champion Hill combines elements of Battle Royale, Gunfight (2v2), and other elements into one new mode.



More info on this mode to be announced later.

The last team standing wins. It seems to be a bit of a riff on the popular battle royale game mode that Call of Duty entered with Warzone. That game mode will also be returning with Vanguard.

Warzone, Call of Duty's first entry into the popular battle royale genre. Image via Call of Duty

In Champion Hill, players will all start with the same loadouts, but can spend the cash they earn to improve them in between matches.

As for a release date, the official release date is set for November 5, 2021, the month that most Call of Duty games release. There will be an alpha test, however, exclusive to PlayStation players. This will release very soon and will be available as soon as it goes live.

A beta will also be released for PlayStation players who pre-order on September 10-13. On the 16 and 17 September, it will be released for all PlayStation players. The beta will release on all platforms on 18 September, though.

Pre-orders are available now. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and PC.

