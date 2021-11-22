Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest military FPS game from Activision, letting players witness the Second World War firsthand. The game is currently accessible across multiple devices, like the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty Vanguard follows the traditional format of including both single-player and multiplayer modes. The zombies mode has returned for the second time, after 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

Traditionally, using a mouse and keyboard has been the superior choice for shooter games. However, players with controllers should not be left behind and this article will help them with it. The best settings for controllers in Call of Duty Vanguard will be discussed which includes aim assist, sensitivity, etc.

Best controller settings for Call of Duty Vanguard with aim assist

Whenever it comes to shooter games, it should always be remembered that settings and sensitivity are personal preferences, and it's no different in Call of Duty Vanguard.

However, some of the best settings for controllers will be suggested below after taking every type of player into consideration. All of these settings do include Aim-Assist enabled as it makes shooting easier with a controller.

Controller Settings:

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity – 6.5

Vertical Stick Sensitivity – 6.5

Ground Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00

Air Vehicles Sensitivity Multiplier – 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier – 0.90

Button Layout Preset – Default Flipped

Vertical Aim [On Foot] – Standard

Vertical Aim [Ground Vehicles] – Standard

Vertical Aim [Air Vehicles] – Standard

Aim Response Curve Type – Standard

Controller Vibration – Off (Distraction So keep it Off)

Weapon Fire Threshold – Off

Trigger Effect – Off

ADS Sens. Transition Timing – Instant

ADS Sens. Multiplier [Steady Aim] – 0.95

Stick Layout Preset – Default

Controller Orientation – Up

ADS Stick Swap – Off

L2 Button min. Input deadzone – 12

R2 Button min. Input deadzone – 12

Left stick min. Input deadzone – 6

Right stick min. Input deadzone – 6

Left stick max. Input deadzone – 95

Right stick max. Input deadzone – 95



Gameplay Settings:

Target Aim Assist – On

ADS Aim Assist – On

Weapon Mount Activation – Melee ADS

Weapon Mount Movement Exit – On

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch – On

Blind Fire – On

Automatic Airborne Mantle – Partial

Mantle Stance Queueing – On

Automatic Sprint – Auto Tactical Sprint

Auto Move Forward – Off

Sprint Cancels Reload – Off

Sprinting Door Bash – On

Slide – Tap

Aim Down Sight – Hold

Equipment Behavior – Hold

Steady Aim Behavior – Hold

Auto. Weapon Fire Behavior – Hold

Interact/Reload Behavior – Tap to Reload

Scoreboard Behavior – Toggle

These settings will surely help every type of controller player in Call of Duty Vanguard.

