Call of Duty Vanguard crashing on PC? Possible solution, fixes, and more

Call of Duty Vanguard was a decent release in 2021, although the game's sales have failed to meet the expected standards.

The game goes back to the World War II setting, changing from the Cold War scenario of the Black Ops Cold War. In recent news, it has been revealed that the sales of Vanguard haven't been up to the standards. It could even result in Modern Warfare II getting an earlier than expected release in 2022.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after.

While management decisions and overall game design have been significant reasons, the game has not been devoid of bugs and glitches. Since its release, the game has faced crashing issues on PCs, to make matters worse. Some problems have been patched, but Call of Duty Vanguard abruptly closing on PCs and even consoles is not new news.

Possible causes and solutions for crashes of Call of Duty Vanguard on PCs

There are some common reasons for crashes of Vanguard on PCs, which are shared by many other video games. The causes and solutions of those problems are pretty simple.

Ensure that the GPU drivers are updated.

Ensure that no unnecessary background apps are running.

Ensure that there are no conflicts with the anti-virus software.

Set the windows and power settings to best performance.

There are also specific problems related purely to Vanguard and the client it uses.

1) Ensure the minimum requirements

It's a common mistake for gamers to get swayed by the hype of a game and buy it. But the system they own may not be powerful enough, and if the overall system doesn't have the necessary power, the game will keep crashing. Hence, it's paramount to ensure that the system can run the game.

2) Disabling the overlays

While this one is more general, NVIDIA and Game Bar overlays have caused crashes on certain games on PC. Vanguard is unfortunately on the list. The Game BAr overlay, in particular, is known for causing sudden frame drops, which ultimately result in the crash.

3) Keep friends to a minimum

Vanguard, primarily being a multi-player, is fun with friends. However, keeping too many friends on Battle.Net and Activision has caused crashes for many people. It's best to keep friends at a minimum, and less than 50 is an ideal number.

4) Run the game on DirectX 11

Although most of the latest systems run on DirectX 12, it causes problems for Vanguard on specific devices. If there are crashes, it's best to run the game on DirectX 11 forcibly.

From the Battle.Net client, one has to choose Vanguard from the library. Then go to options and enable the Additional Command Line Arguments checkbox. Add "-d3d11" to it and close the launcher to save the changes. It should run Call of Duty Vanguard on DirectX11 and potentially not result in crashes.

This should cover all possible areas for crashes on PC for Call of Duty Vanguard. Additionally, players should always run as an admin to prevent potential chances of crashes as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar