Call of Duty: Vanguard to dive deep into the origin and development of Special Forces during World War II

Call of Duty is famous for its integration of Special Forces into various iterations of the game.

Since the early days of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the franchise has showcased a varying number of military forces, including the Navy Seals, the United States Marine Corps, Task Force 141 and the British Special Forces. It is, however, important to understand that none of the Call of Duty games showed the formation of these forces except one.

The Growth of the Special Forces will drive the narrative of Call of Duty: Vanguard

The reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare showed the formation of Task Force 141 led by Captain Price. It seems that Call of Duty: Vanguard is also going to follow a similar route and show the way in which the Special Forces took shape.

The four characters who are going to be part of the Special Forces will be Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Lucas Rigs and Wade. All four of these characters will be playable, and their unique personalities will create a more diverse environment.

Sledgehammer's aim was to ensure that, even though the setting is World War II, it will not feel like their previous game. Their objective is for the story to be told from a completely different perspective surrounded by varying incidents.

According to Sledgehammer's campaign creative director, David Swenson:

"It's WWII, so it might be the same time period, but there were so many people who were involved in that. Because we're not spending a lot of time in this campaign re-treading the American squad landing in Normandy and fighting across France, we're able to go to different parts of the world and experience the campaign from other perspectives"

To ensure that the characters within the game feel authentic, the company referred to historical advisors like Marty Morgan. Each character must have a unique backstory and should not feel disconnected from each other or the plot. To achieve this, the team at Sledgehammer referred to history books to add depth as creating an origin story will require proper character development as well.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to provide a very different experience from the previous game by Sledgehammer. The game will dive deep into the emotions of the players in the same way as Modern Warfare did with Task Force 141. The birth of the Special Forces and the ability to play as them will add a lot of dimension to the campaign as well as the game.

