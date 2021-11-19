Call of Duty Vanguard's upcoming 'Shipment' map: Everything we know so far

The fan-favorite 'Shipment' map has finally arrived in Call of Duty Vanguard and players are thrilled to get back into the WWII-themed counterpart of the same. As a cherry on top, Sledgehammer Games has brought a Double XP weekend with it, allowing players to level up their weapons, Battle Pass, etc.

The 'Shipment' map has been a fan-favorite since 2007 and it marked its return with Call of Duty Vanguard on November 17, 2021. This update is available on all platforms through their stores, and for PC via Battle.net.

Let’s have a look at all the details of the Shipment map in Call of Duty Vanguard. What makes it different from its previous iterations, and what’s in store for the players.

A deep dive into Call of Duty Vanguard's new map: Shipment

This map was first brought into the franchise with 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and has seen multiple variations over the years. Now, it’s getting featured in Call of Duty Vanguard after 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Similar to its previous versions, the new Shipment map is equally compact and chaotic. It is available under the 'Ship Haus' playlist and features another fan-favorite map, namely, the 'Das Haus'.

Combat is mostly close-quarters and players should not be surprised if weapons like Combat Shotgun get maximum preference. Although the developers of Call of Duty Vanguard have nerfed all the shotguns in the game, considering the map's form factor, players might still use these weapons.

The score limit hasn't been increased in the Team Deathmatch mode of Shipment and a wide range of players are disappointed with it. This is because the matches get over very quickly when played with 'Assault' and 'Blitz' combat pacing.

On top of that, various things like Killstreaks and random spawns rack up kills pretty quickly.

However, a Double XP event is available from November 18 to November 22, and gamers will be rewarded twice for Battle Pass, weapons, operators, and clans. The introduction of the Shipment map will further enhance the progress speed of the aforementioned items.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan