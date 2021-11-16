Call of Duty Vanguard sales: How many people are playing the game?

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the decade-long military FPS and takes the franchise back to WWII. The game was released on November 5, and its first season is expected to arrive on December 2, 2021.

Since the content in the game is somewhat satisfactory, its sales have gone down significantly. According to certain sales reports, Call of Duty Vanguard had the worst launch of the franchise.

Sales of Call of Duty Vanguard in the UK went down by almost 40 percent in comparison to its predecessor, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty Vanguard sales and how many people are playing the game?

Launch sales of Call of Duty Vanguard went down by 40 percent compared to the sale numbers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Sales of physical and digital copies dropped by 26 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

Despite being a disappointment in sales, Call of Duty Vanguard managed to become the second-biggest launch of the year, coming just after EA's FIFA 22. One of the main reasons behind this feat is that EA and Activision release their titles across multiple platforms, bumping up the sale numbers in return.

Most of the players are sticking to the free battle royale mode, Warzone. As a result, it can be one of the reasons for low comparative sales of Call of Duty Vanguard. The repetition of the World War II theme can also be one of the reasons for poor sales.

The player count is not exactly known, but it is definitely less than what the count was during the release of 2019's Modern Warfare and 2020's Cold War. The overall multiplayer gameplay in Call of Duty Vanguard is decent at best. For this reason, players might have considered skipping this year's release.

However, with season one, Call of Duty Vanguard has planned a lot of content. It includes new characters, maps, game modes, and collaboration with some well-known Hollywood characters. Fans might be intrigued by all of this and might ultimately end up buying the game, increasing the sales of the game.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar