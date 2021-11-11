Call of Duty Vanguard update 1.05 patch: Bug fixes for Multiplayer, Zombies, and more

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest iteration of the long-running annualized military first-person shooter, was developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. The title takes the series back to its roots in the Second World War era to give the players a dark and gritty experience behind the enemy lines.

Call of Duty Vanguard launched recently on November 5 and has already garnered millions of players across all of its platforms. With its latest update, patch 1.05, Call of Duty Vanguard fixed some known issues across the game.

Let’s take a look at the fixes released with Call of Duty Vanguard patch 1.05.

Call of Duty Vanguard – 1.05 patch notes

Players can expect general performance improvements, fixes to some spawn bugs, weapon progression bugs, and Combat Shields will now protect when stowed. 🔨An update has been deployed in #Vanguard Players can expect general performance improvements, fixes to some spawn bugs, weapon progression bugs, and Combat Shields will now protect when stowed. 🔨An update has been deployed in #Vanguard! Players can expect general performance improvements, fixes to some spawn bugs, weapon progression bugs, and Combat Shields will now protect when stowed.

Campaign and Multiplayer

Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.

Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards.

Combat Shield will now protect players' backs once stowed.

Invisible players models in MVP voting and Play of The Game have been fixed.

Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s Skin progression.

Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion.

Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly.

1911 Pistol will now progress past level 50.

Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after level 66.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames We want to thank all our players for the feedback we've received over the last week. While not in the latest update, we are investigating spawn issues on Dome, more challenge progression bugs, featured playlist queue issues, infinite armor, and much more. We want to thank all our players for the feedback we've received over the last week. While not in the latest update, we are investigating spawn issues on Dome, more challenge progression bugs, featured playlist queue issues, infinite armor, and much more.

Zombies

Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed

Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks Zombies killed

Bleed out Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress

Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area

Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenenant options at the Altar of Covenants

After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks

Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances

Sledgehammer Games launches Trello Board to track issues across Call of Duty Vanguard

Among all the Call of Duty developers, Sledgehammer Games is known to be the most open and communicative with the community. The developers recently launched a public Trello Board to track all issues across Call of Duty Vanguard. The Trello Board can be accessed from here.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames For a rundown on the top changes made in today's update, and to view the issues we're tracking, check out the Vanguard Community Trello board 👇 trello.com/b/vROy19qt/van… For a rundown on the top changes made in today's update, and to view the issues we're tracking, check out the Vanguard Community Trello board 👇 trello.com/b/vROy19qt/van…

Call of Duty Vanguard Trello Board

Call of Duty Vanguard patch 1.05 fixes many known issues, and with the public Trello Board, Sledgehammer Games promises to track and fix all existing issues within the game.

