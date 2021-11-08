How to fix the Packet Burst issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have noted massive Packet Burst issues since the game's official launch.

Packet Burst problems in Call of Duty: Vanguard causes packet loss, which in turn causes a ton of lag and rubber banding. Obviously, this is a huge problem for those looking to grind the multiplayer experience.

Activision will surely want to address this problem and upgrade the servers for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Until then, players will have to try some of the various fixes available through tinkering with the game settings or their WiFi.

Fixes for the Packet Burst issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Friddles @_Aike14



-Decent fun but people still sit too much in Blitz

-TDM, HP and Patrol might definitely be the way to go

-Shooting feels nice like MW which I enjoy(bit faster w Blitz like CW which is always welcome)

-Packet Burst are ruining it,

Packet Burst and its packet loss problems typically happen when a player's router has trouble connecting to the Call of Duty: Vanguard servers. This can be due to overloaded servers, poor internet, or simply a bug in the game.

To fix the Packet Burst issue prior to any problem solving done by Activision, players can do the following:

Check your internet connection. If your internet isn't stable, that is the easiest way to identify the problem.

If your connection is fine, but you are using WiFi, switch to an ethernet connection if available. That will ensure the connection is direct.

If your internet connection is not the issue, remove any other internet usage. Stop all downloads, make sure no one is streaming a movie, or anything that could clog up your internet speed.

Moving on from troubleshooting, you can switch off the "On-Demand Texture Streaming" option in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This is in the Graphics tab of the Settings menu. That has fixed the issue for several players so far.

Your last resort should be uninstalling and reinstalling Call of Duty: Vanguard. Then restart your console or PC and keep your fingers crossed. You will want to restart it regardless after changing the "On-Demond Texture Streaming" setting.

The "On-Demand Texture Streaming" setting in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Follow all of the steps mentioned above in order and players should have found a solution to the Call of Duty: Vanguard Packet Burst problem. If none of the fixes work, you'll, unfortunately, have to wait until optimization comes in from the developers.

Edited by R. Elahi