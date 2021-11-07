×
Create
Notifications

5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard class setups for beginners

Call of Duty: Vanguard beginner class setup (Image by Call of Duty)
Call of Duty: Vanguard beginner class setup (Image by Call of Duty)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Feature

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration of Activision's annualized first-person military shooter series, was released recently. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the title takes players back to the Second World War era, where the series originally began.

Built upon the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare, Vanguard builds upon the class system and gunsmith to give the players deep customization of their weapon. Rather than five slots, Vanguard utilizes a 10-slot gunsmith option to modify the arsenal fully.

Best class setups in Call of Duty: Vanguard, for beginners

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a vast selection of weapons to choose from. Let's take a look at the five best for beginners.

WE. ARE. IN. 🔥#Vanguard is now LIVE worldwide! https://t.co/irVegguJWj

1) STG - 44

(Image by Call of Duty)
(Image by Call of Duty)

STG - 44 is currently the best assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Beginner players can easily get comfortable with the weapon and unlock the attachments to become deadly on the field.

  • Muzzle: T1 Flash Hider
  • Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Stock: Konstanz Tactical
  • Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
  • Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
  • Ammo Type: FMJ Round
  • Under barrel: Carver Foregrip

2) MP - 40

(Image by Call of Duty)
(Image by Call of Duty)

MP - 40 is the perfect choice for an SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Its high firing rate is beneficial for taking down enemies in closer range.

  • Optic: G16 2.5X
  • Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
  • Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B
  • Under barrel: M1930 Strife Angled
  • Magazine: 8MM Kurz 32 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
  • Stock: VDD 34M
  • Ammo Type: Subsonic
  • Proficiency: Brace
  • Kit: Quick

3) BAR

(Image by Call of Duty)
(Image by Call of Duty)

BAR might not seem like a great choice for an Assault Rifle at first glance, but its punchy, highly damaging shots with high accuracy make it a formidable option in the hands of a player who understands it.

  • Optic: G16 2.5X
  • Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
  • Barrel: CGC 27'' 2B
  • Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: .50 BMG 20 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Stock: Pistol Grip Custom
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Proficiency: Sleight Of Hand
  • Kit: Surplus

4) KAR98K

(Image by Call of Duty)
(Image by Call of Duty)

KAR98K is the perfect beginner sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can sharpen their sniping skills by taking down enemies at a long-range.

  • Optic: MK 18 Sun filter
  • Muzzle: Scout Silencer
  • Barrel: Krausnick Scout
  • Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: Leather Grip
  • Stock: Short Stock
  • Ammo Type: Subsonic
  • Proficiency: Icy Veins
  • Kit: On-Hand

5) Combat Shotgun

(Image by Call of Duty)
(Image by Call of Duty)

By design, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a fast-paced shooter with tight corners, and the combat shotgun is the perfect weapon to take care of the corners.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

  • Optic: Nydar Model 47
  • Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
  • Barrel: Sawed-Off
  • Under barrel: Mark VI Skeletal
  • Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums
  • Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
  • Stock: Wire Custom
  • Ammo Type: Packed Powder
  • Proficiency: Vital
  • Kit: Quick

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी