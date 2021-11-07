5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard class setups for beginners

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration of Activision's annualized first-person military shooter series, was released recently. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the title takes players back to the Second World War era, where the series originally began.

Built upon the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare, Vanguard builds upon the class system and gunsmith to give the players deep customization of their weapon. Rather than five slots, Vanguard utilizes a 10-slot gunsmith option to modify the arsenal fully.

Best class setups in Call of Duty: Vanguard, for beginners

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a vast selection of weapons to choose from. Let's take a look at the five best for beginners.

1) STG - 44

STG - 44 is currently the best assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Beginner players can easily get comfortable with the weapon and unlock the attachments to become deadly on the field.

Muzzle: T1 Flash Hider

Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Ammo Type: FMJ Round

Under barrel: Carver Foregrip

2) MP - 40

MP - 40 is the perfect choice for an SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Its high firing rate is beneficial for taking down enemies in closer range.

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Under barrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8MM Kurz 32 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: VDD 34M

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Quick

3) BAR

BAR might not seem like a great choice for an Assault Rifle at first glance, but its punchy, highly damaging shots with high accuracy make it a formidable option in the hands of a player who understands it.

Optic: G16 2.5X

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: CGC 27'' 2B

Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .50 BMG 20 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Pistol Grip Custom

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Proficiency: Sleight Of Hand

Kit: Surplus

4) KAR98K

KAR98K is the perfect beginner sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can sharpen their sniping skills by taking down enemies at a long-range.

Optic: MK 18 Sun filter

Muzzle: Scout Silencer

Barrel: Krausnick Scout

Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Stock: Short Stock

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Proficiency: Icy Veins

Kit: On-Hand

5) Combat Shotgun

By design, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a fast-paced shooter with tight corners, and the combat shotgun is the perfect weapon to take care of the corners.

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: Sawed-Off

Under barrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Stock: Wire Custom

Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Quick

