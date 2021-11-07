5 best Call of Duty: Vanguard class setups for beginners

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest iteration of Activision's annualized first-person military shooter series, was released recently. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the title takes players back to the Second World War era, where the series originally began.
Built upon the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare, Vanguard builds upon the class system and gunsmith to give the players deep customization of their weapon. Rather than five slots, Vanguard utilizes a 10-slot gunsmith option to modify the arsenal fully.
Best class setups in Call of Duty: Vanguard, for beginners
Call of Duty: Vanguard has a vast selection of weapons to choose from. Let's take a look at the five best for beginners.
1) STG - 44
STG - 44 is currently the best assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Beginner players can easily get comfortable with the weapon and unlock the attachments to become deadly on the field.
- Muzzle: T1 Flash Hider
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Konstanz Tactical
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Ammo Type: FMJ Round
- Under barrel: Carver Foregrip
2) MP - 40
MP - 40 is the perfect choice for an SMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Its high firing rate is beneficial for taking down enemies in closer range.
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B
- Under barrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 8MM Kurz 32 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Stock: VDD 34M
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
3) BAR
BAR might not seem like a great choice for an Assault Rifle at first glance, but its punchy, highly damaging shots with high accuracy make it a formidable option in the hands of a player who understands it.
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: CGC 27'' 2B
- Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .50 BMG 20 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Stock: Pistol Grip Custom
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Sleight Of Hand
- Kit: Surplus
4) KAR98K
KAR98K is the perfect beginner sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can sharpen their sniping skills by taking down enemies at a long-range.
- Optic: MK 18 Sun filter
- Muzzle: Scout Silencer
- Barrel: Krausnick Scout
- Under barrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8MM Klauser 3 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Stock: Short Stock
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Proficiency: Icy Veins
- Kit: On-Hand
5) Combat Shotgun
By design, Call of Duty: Vanguard is a fast-paced shooter with tight corners, and the combat shotgun is the perfect weapon to take care of the corners.
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Sawed-Off
- Under barrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Stock: Wire Custom
- Ammo Type: Packed Powder
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Quick