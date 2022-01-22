Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific latest update brings bug fixes and adjustments to Katana 

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific recently received a minor patch on January 20, that aims to fix a lot of ongoing issues. The latest update has also brought bug fixes and adjustments to the Katana.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest mainline iteration of the annualized first-person military shooter, has already garnered an active fanbase since its release back in November last year. The title takes the franchise back to its World War II settings, with a period-accurate arsenal consisting of extended customization in the gunsmith mode.

With the launch of Season One, the game was also integrated with the free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty Warzone. The game has a new map, Caldera, as well as all of the operators and the entirety of the Second World War-era arsenal from Call of Duty Vanguard.

Latest patch of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific brings bug fixes and weapon balance

Sledgehammer games recently delayed the launch of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two from February 2 to February 14. The Sledgehammer Games decided to delay the major update to focus on the ongoing issues and fix them before the new season.

With that being said, let’s tackle a closer look at the patch notes.

Bug Fixes in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the menu screen to flicker when attempting to join a friend or queue with a party.

Fixed an issue with reloading animations allowing certain Weapons to fire continuously.

Fixed an issue causing Private Lobby hosts to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the regular/Advanced UAV rewards from Big Game Bounty and [TOP SECRET] Contracts to not trigger if the player was in a vehicle or anti-air gun.

Weapon Update in Call of Duty Vanguard and COD Warzone Pacific

Katana (VG) - Melee

Damage increased from 135 to 150

Standing Charge Range increased by 36.5%

Crouching Charge Range increased by 17%

Movement Speed decreased by 2%

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are available on all major platforms, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

Fans can check back here to stay updated with all the latest news and updates about their favorite Call of Duty titles.

