Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two launch delayed to address bug fixes and optimization issues

Activision has delayed the upcoming launch of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two to deliver on much-requested fixes, such as optimization to the game, as well as bugs and glitches.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest instalment of the annualized military first-person shooter franchise. The title takes the series back to its roots of the Second World War-era setting with a period-authentic arsenal, expanded by deep customization in the gunsmith.

The integration with the free-to-play battle royal title Call of Duty Warzone brought all of Vanguard’s weapons and operators as well as a new map Caldera set in the Pacific.

Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific delayed to February 14 for long-overdue fixes

The launch of Season Two for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific has been delayed from February 2 to February 14, 2022. Activision recently announced the news of the delay via an official post.

They started off the news by saying,

We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear.

The blog post further elaborated on the reasoning behind this delay. The team will be utilizing this additional time to launch new updates that bring optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), fix game stability and bugs, and ensure an overall level of polish.

It stated,

To date, we’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. For this reason, we have decided to reschedule the start of Season Two across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14. We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

The mentioned fixes are long overdue. While Call of Duty Vanguard isn’t as much in a dire state as its counterpart, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are nowhere near the polished titles expected.

The blogpost also discussed several concerns raised by the community and said,

Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements. Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice — two generations of consoles and PC — as well as gameplay in general across all five systems.

While Sledgehammer Games are known to take the initiative regarding their title and listen to the fanbase, it is great to see developers delaying the launch of Season Two for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone to address existing issues within the title.

Interestingly, this comes right after the news of Microsoft Xbox acquiring Activision Blizzard, including the entirety of Call of Duty. Although Xbox does not get an active say in the day-to-day operation of Activision until the deal finalizes in June 2023, it is quite an exciting development of the current situation.

