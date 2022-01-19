New Warzone bug is making controllers unusable

Warzone has been plagued with various bugs ever since it was launched. Even though it is currently on its third Call of Duty title, the game's condition in that respect has not developed for the better. While Raven Software seems to be promising fixes all the time, new bugs are always cropping up in the game.
Recently, a streamer who uses hacks to play the Caldera map was seen suffering in his live stream because his controller stopped working. The right-stick of his controller was not responding mid-game.
While many thought it was a condition he had brought upon himself by using hacks, it turns out the unresponsive right-stick is the newest Warzone bug. Many other legit players have reported that the unresponsive right-stick bug is destroying their gaming sessions.
This particular bug can happen in both Vanguard and Warzone. It is a highly frustrating bug, and players have no idea why it is happening. However, it turns out there are a few temporary solutions to it, and players employ them if they happen to find their controller's right analog stick suddenly not responding in the game.
How to fix the controller bug in Warzone and Vanguard
The latest controller bug does not announce itself in-game. Players have reported that their right analog sticks suddenly become unresponsive. There is no way to bring it back, and it can be devastating if the bug takes place amidst a gunfight.
The bug often urges players to shift to mice and keyboards and refuses to acknowledge the controller.
There are easy temporary fixes for this bug, and many have reported that these methods are working. The first one is to die and respawn again in Vanguard multiplayer matches. With the respawn, the controller settings seem to get fixed. For Warzone, this method might seem costly but can be an effective way to get back in the game.
The second one is to boot the game again, which will immediately fix the right analog stick.
A few Reddit comments also suggested that players can hit right on the D pad and that helps the game realize that the player is using a controller and not mouse and keyboard.
These are all temporary solutions before Raven Software decides to step up and fix the bug which is completely ruining the gaming experience for players.