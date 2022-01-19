New Warzone bug is making controllers unusable

Warzone has been plagued with various bugs ever since it was launched. Even though it is currently on its third Call of Duty title, the game's condition in that respect has not developed for the better. While Raven Software seems to be promising fixes all the time, new bugs are always cropping up in the game.

Recently, a streamer who uses hacks to play the Caldera map was seen suffering in his live stream because his controller stopped working. The right-stick of his controller was not responding mid-game.

While many thought it was a condition he had brought upon himself by using hacks, it turns out the unresponsive right-stick is the newest Warzone bug. Many other legit players have reported that the unresponsive right-stick bug is destroying their gaming sessions.

NYSL Mavriq @MavriqGG



credit: 2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not workingcredit: @oG_JlMMY 2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not working 😂😂credit: @oG_JlMMY https://t.co/AGzIWUK7f7

This particular bug can happen in both Vanguard and Warzone. It is a highly frustrating bug, and players have no idea why it is happening. However, it turns out there are a few temporary solutions to it, and players employ them if they happen to find their controller's right analog stick suddenly not responding in the game.

How to fix the controller bug in Warzone and Vanguard

The latest controller bug does not announce itself in-game. Players have reported that their right analog sticks suddenly become unresponsive. There is no way to bring it back, and it can be devastating if the bug takes place amidst a gunfight.

The bug often urges players to shift to mice and keyboards and refuses to acknowledge the controller.

Jack Gilreath @JackGilreath @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware @SHGames @Treyarch @InfinityWard Xbox Series X player. I can’t play either game. Warzone? Randomly restarts the game every time I start a match. Vanguard? Controller stops working and then when I reset it, the right stick stops working. Tries to tell me to switch to mouse and keyboard. This is bullshit. @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware @SHGames @Treyarch @InfinityWard Xbox Series X player. I can’t play either game. Warzone? Randomly restarts the game every time I start a match. Vanguard? Controller stops working and then when I reset it, the right stick stops working. Tries to tell me to switch to mouse and keyboard. This is bullshit.

There are easy temporary fixes for this bug, and many have reported that these methods are working. The first one is to die and respawn again in Vanguard multiplayer matches. With the respawn, the controller settings seem to get fixed. For Warzone, this method might seem costly but can be an effective way to get back in the game.

The second one is to boot the game again, which will immediately fix the right analog stick.

A few Reddit comments also suggested that players can hit right on the D pad and that helps the game realize that the player is using a controller and not mouse and keyboard.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are all temporary solutions before Raven Software decides to step up and fix the bug which is completely ruining the gaming experience for players.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar