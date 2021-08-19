Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch with 20 multiplayer maps set in locations all across the world

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the player behind the enemy lines of the Second World War.

Activision’s flagship annualized FPS game series has garnered a massive fanbase over the years and has become one of the biggest gaming franchises. The 18th mainline entry of the series, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is developed by Sledgehammer Games. The studio previously developed both 2014’s Advanced Warfare and 2017’s WWII and co-developed 2011’s Modern Warfare 3 alongside Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on 5 November 2021 for PC through Battle.net and all major consoles.

Call of Duty: Vanguard offers players multiplayer maps across the world

The Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign takes the player to different locations across the world. They will fight behind enemy lines in boots-on-the-ground combat, from the night before Normandy D-day to the infamous Bombing of Stalingrad.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches with a massive Day 1 multiplayer offering of 20 maps. Among the 20 maps, 16 are core 6v6 maps while the other four are massive arenas for Champions Hill mode. The maps will be set in different locations, including Pacific Island, Normandy Beach, Tuscany and Stalingrad.

The fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament-style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out.

Call of Duty: Vanguard brings back the fast and frenetic gunplay expirience

Call of Duty: Vanguard brings tactical down-the-barrel gunplay, the return of Gunsmith, new custom ballistics and reactive environments to provide players with an immersive multiplayer experience.

The standard Call of Duty core modes expected to be included in Call of Duty: Vanguard are Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed. However, the Sledgehammer hasn’t confirmed any of the modes yet.

Call of Duty excels in tight, fast-paced, close combat experience, and with a massive focus on 6v6 multiplayer maps, Sledgehammer Games is focusing and building on that aspect in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Raven Software is also developing a new World War II theme map for the ever-popular free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone. Warzone will also have seamless integration with Vanguard, with weapons and agents playable across games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Battle.net on 5 November 2021.

