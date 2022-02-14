Call of Duty Warzone alters Rebirth Island modes for the schedule of Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone players are hyped about the release of Season 2. Delays are attributed to making Season 1 one of the longest seasons to date, and players can't wait for the new Season to arrive soon enough. Season 2 also brought a special surprise for fans of Rebirth Island.

The Season 2 schedule for Warzone reveals that all party sizes will be available for over a month. Rebirth Island is an endlessly fun alternative to the standard battle royale gameplay loop of Warzone. Featuring a lot of chaos and respawns, it proves to be a prevalent mode in Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island modes will be available during Season 2

Rebirth Island received a plethora of criticism at the launch but has remained a fan favourite as it did not get any significant changes throughout the lifetime of Call of Duty Warzone. Usually, there is a rotating playlist that lets players pick either Duos, Trios, or Quads, but Season 2 will let players have their pick of what they want to play.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. 💥 With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. 😎 https://t.co/JEBNtfaXw7

Raven Software had promised their fans that they would work on their playlists, and they seem to have delivered on their promise. Raven Software sent out a tweet on February 11 hyping up the new season by showcasing the playlists for the next five weeks.

The most prominent thing players have noticed was that Rebirth Island Duos, Trios, and Quads had been listed every week. This confirms that this change will be a mainstay until the Reloaded update. This is fascinating news for fans of Rebirth Island, whose playlists had previously been restricted and are now free to play Rebirth Island however they want.

How did the fans react?

Fans couldn't control the excitement of celebrating as they took to Twitter. Players of Call of Duty Warzone are calling this change a 'Massive W', expressing how much the fanbase appreciated this change and how long they had been waiting for the devs to respond to these issues about Rebirth Island.

𓁹 @concievd @charlieINTEL permanent duo,trios and quads for rebirth massive W @charlieINTEL permanent duo,trios and quads for rebirth massive W

Streamer BearPig was so overwhelmed by the changes that he asked Raven Software to kiss him. It isn't just that the modes are sticking around. Rebirth Island is also set to receive some changes by the midseason update. It is an exciting time to be part of the Call of Duty Warzone community as the devs are paying attention to what the community wants and giving them more.

