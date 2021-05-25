Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War 27/05 update: Warzone Server downtime, new playlists and more

As Warzone Season 3 rages forward, players can look forward to the May 27th update that will bring many exciting additions and refreshes to the game. New events like Rambo Gun Game, Snipers Only Moshpit and more will be added to the playlist rotations and will be accessible after a brief Warzone Server downtime at 6pm GMT. Here's everything players need to know about the coming week in Warzone.

27/05 Warzone update: Double XP, new playlists, game modes and more

After dropping John Rambo and McClane in Warzone last week, Raven Interactive has a plethora of additions to this week's follow up update. Some are:

Rambo Gun Game - 20 weapons, including the n32 Combat Bow, Death Machine, RPG-7, and even the War Machine (Black Ops Cold War)

Snipers Only Moshpit will be back in rotation alongside Standoff 24/7, and Prop Hunt.

Double XP event going live on May 28 (Cold War exclusive)

In terms of the double XP weekend, Activision had the following to share:

Now that you’ve seen 12v12 on 6v6 maps, get ready for 6v6 mayhem on the smallest maps in Black Ops Cold War with 6v6 Face Off. Jump into a Moshpit of respawn modes on our Gunfight maps for 2X the action! Everyone gets Double XP in Black Ops Cold War starting at 10 AM PT, May 28 through 10 AM PT, May 31.

Another addition will be battle pass gifting where players who have 2-factor authentication enabled can gift their friends a Season 3 battle pass right away. The exact criteria for gifting a Warzone battle pass is given below:

There is a gifting limit of three Battle Passes per day

Gifter and giftee must be Activision friends for at least seven days for the Battle Pass Gift to work.

As usual, the Warzone servers will be updated at 6pm GMT.

