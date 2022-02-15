Call of Duty Warzone cheater uploads clip on TikTok as angry fans questions the very existence of Ricochet

Every video game, primarily or entirely based on multiplayer like Call of Duty Warzone, must have a functional anti-cheat system. Unlike single-player games, using cheats in multiplayer can be highly detrimental as it disrupts the enjoyment of other players.

The situation becomes even worse when the game is massively multiplayer and competitive, like Call of Duty Warzone. However, the developers Raven Software and Activision are not oblivious to the need, and it was for the same reason why Ricochet was added to the game.

Warzone's anti-cheat software was anticipated to deter cheaters in the game. Activision is actively fighting the war against hackers and cheaters, and their lawsuit against EngineOwning sends the same signal. Unfortunately, much to the fans' disappointment, Ricochet has hardly been able to do the required tasks.

Call of Duty Warzone cheater gets to flaunt cheats on TikTok

Such is the grim situation of Ricochet that a Call of Duty cheater has recently uploaded a clip on TikTok. The cheater shows how the person is manipulating the game in the clip.

The Reddit post about the cheater which has now been deleted (Image via Reddit/Warzone)

From what's apparent in the video, the cheater uses both aimbot and wallhack, among other cheats. All such activities ultimately stem down to the shoddy work of Ricochet, which has irritated the community extremely.

Such has been the disappointing job done by the anti-cheat software that the situation has seen no improvement. There was always a case of cheating in every Call of Duty game and not just in Warzone. Ricochet was implemented to solve the same situation hoping that Activision would finally have a solution.

On the contrary, such has been the situation that one Redditor posted an inquiry if the anti-cheat has been disabled. The user said shots from impossible distances killed him, but other users even added how he has managed to avoid cheaters for so long. This shows that unlike the Reddit user here, other players haven't been as lucky and have encountered hackers on many occasions.

While it's understandable that cheaters can often have the upper hand, Ricochet was supposed to be the game-changer. Activision had promised fans that the rampant hacking and cheating of the games would cease to exist.

Also Read Article Continues below

Unfortunately, months after its implementation, Ricochet hasn't been able to do anything noteworthy. While fans can still bear bugs and glitches, cheaters can become the death knell for any game - even popular ones like Call of Duty Warzone.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar