Call of Duty Warzone fans still can't enjoy double XP on certain modes and here's why

'

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard fans are about to enter the Christmas period, but as per developments, some issues from a major bug in the previous week remain. Call of Duty has been undergoing a Double XP period in both games for the occasion of the Festive Fervor event. That is where the problem started and although much of it has been fixed, work on certain modes is still yet to be done.

It seems to be in Call of Duty Warzone in particular, where much of the problem still remains. Incidentally, it was also in the same game where the start of the second Double XP period started the chain of issues.

Activision resumes Double XP period in Call of Duty Warzone but in an incomplete fashion

At the time of writing, 2XP under the scheduled Double XP period has been restored in Call of Duty Warzone. This period was already going along as per its schedule and it started on time. However, it was the same event that triggered a major glitch in one Call of Duty Warzone.

Can Call of Duty Warzone players enjoy the Double XP?

In short, yes, but it comes with certain caveats. As per the original plans, the Double XP period would handout 2X XP on normal, weapons and battle pass. However, a major bug occurred in Call of Duty Warzone's Plunder mode related to the weapon XP part.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The Weapon XP issue (where Weapon XP tokens stack with Double Weapon XP) is not fixed yet in Warzone, and as a result, 2X Weapon XP is not active for Rebirth Island playlist or Plunder right now. It's live for Battle Royale & Vanguard Royale. The Weapon XP issue (where Weapon XP tokens stack with Double Weapon XP) is not fixed yet in Warzone, and as a result, 2X Weapon XP is not active for Rebirth Island playlist or Plunder right now. It's live for Battle Royale & Vanguard Royale.

While much of the problem has been fixed, players will not be able to enjoy the 2XP on weapons on either the Plunder Mode or on Rebirth Island. For other areas and game modes like Battle Royale, 2XP on weapons is available.

What led to these developments?

After the start of the Double XP period, Call of Duty Warzone players were able to stack Double XP tokens on their weapons in Plunder Mode. What it resulted in was quadrupling the total obtained XP.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone.

But it was essentially a bug and Activision took notice of it rapidly. Since then, Double XP on weapons has been terminated in the Plunder mode of Call of Duty Warzone.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the problem of stacking Double XP tokens yet to be solved, it remains to be seen when the normalcy will return. The current Double XP period for Call of Duty Warzone will be over on December 30 at 10 AM PT.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider