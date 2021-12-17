Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Double XP bug, here is how players are getting more XP points

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has started the Festival Fervor holiday event that has delighted players, both beginners and veterans, alike. However, in an unanticipated manner, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific users have found a unique way to increase the potential rewards.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty: Vanguard x Warzone - Festive Fervor Event Trailer Call of Duty: Vanguard x Warzone - Festive Fervor Event Trailer https://t.co/bdoeFZCfMo

The Festival Fervor holiday event has loads of goodies for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players. It has added new missions that reward different things, including weapon blueprints.

However, the more interesting aspect that will grab the interest of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players is that there is an unexpected bonus potentially available. The community has taken to social media to express their bewilderment and some are even unsure if it's a glitch.

Double XP becomes stackable in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's Plunder mode

Plunder is a great mode for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players to quickly level up their weapons. However, Call of Duty: Warzone has a Double XP period going on in the game as well. Double XP on all three types - Normal, Battle Pass and Weapon.

Stackable Double XP in Plunder Mode

As per several users, the Double XP tokens for Plunder Mode in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific are still active. This is despite the fact that there is a universal Double XP period which is ongoing. The Double XP tokens are not only active, but they're stacking on the initial boosted XP Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players are receiving as part of the Double XP periods.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone.

Players simply need to play Plunder in the game with the Double XP tokens enabled during the Double XP period to earn quadruple XP on their weapons. Double XP tokens can be earned by playing the game and completing the challenges.

Some players hilariously ask for the informational tweets to be deleted

It is highly likely that these stackable Double XP tokens in Plunder is simply a bug. Activision may not have been aware of this until now, but posts on social media grab a lot of attention.

Some users have made hilarious requests for the tweets to be deleted. Their main fear is that Activision will now take notice and remove the bug since in past, Double XP tokens have not worked simultaneously during Double XP periods. However, it's quite likely that Activision will realize it sooner or later on their own and patch the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific bug.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider