Call of Duty Warzone: How to track your stats with WZStats.gg

With COD Warzone's Season 3 kicking off last month, players are looking for every edge they can get in order to analyze their performance.

Thanks to the site WZStats.gg, players can check their statistics and do just that. With a breakdown of KD ratio, total wins, win percentage, total kills and kills per game, Warzone's legion of fans will be able to compare their stats and show off how far they've come since their first drop in Verdansk.

The process of accessing a player's personal profile can take a little bit of navigation on the web, but fortunately WZ Stats has simplified the process into steps.

Finding your Warzone profile on WZStats

Image via Activision

In order for Warzone players to make their profile on WZ Stats viewable, they'll need to set up their account by working both through Call of Duty website and also via the platform they are playing on. Steps taken to make the player's profile visible are:

Log in to Call of Duty's website: Enter your email address and password in order to access your COD account. Go to Account Linking: Navigate to the Account Linking page. There is one particular setting you'll need on this page. Set "Data Visible" to "None": Enter the dropdown menu and set the "Data Visible" field to "None." Upon completion, refresh the page in your web browser. Set "Data Visible" to "All": Take the very same dropdown previously set to "None" and set it to "All." You may also refresh the page after this step, but it isn't required allegedly. Search for your username: WZ Stats has a search field on its main launch page allowing players to search for their username by platform. Enter your PSN, Xbox Live, or Blizzard Battle.net username into the field to view your account stats. (Note: Do not use your Activision/Call of Duty username, use the one that is tied to the platform itself.)

With players' profiles available, they'll be able to see how they stack up against others.

WZ Stats also provides leaderboards and stats tracking, allowing players to break down their KDs and accuracy by recent matches. With this strong suite of analysis tools and its own Discord and Customer Support infrastructure, WZ Stats is easily one of the most helpful venues for Warzone competitors to see where they stand and where they're headed in Season 3 and beyond.

With so much new content in store for Warzone, any tools to review and improve are vital.

RELATED: Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 patch notes - AUG, M16 nerf, NVIDIA DLSS, new weapons, and more