Call of Duty: Warzone's old map "Verdansk" gets blown to bits; Dr Disrespect, Nickmercs, and others react

Before the release of Season 3, Call of Duty: Warzone players witnessed the first map of the game, Verdansk, getting nuked by a missile.

With a specific event set up for the release of COD: Warzone Season 3, the developers decided to try something new that resulted in Verdansk being blown to bits. According to official patch notes released by Raven Software, the current situation in Vardansk has "hit a critical level" after being nuked by a missile.

The patch notes also reveal that the in-game Armistice Central Command will be contacting all Operators with further plans and directions.

There have been various rumors that suggest COD: Warzone will be featuring a different version of Verdansk, which is set in a different timeline.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk gets nuked

In the live event, which saw Verdansk getting nuked, players had to drop into the game mode and fight zombies until they were killed. Once players got killed by a zombie, they'd turn into a zombie themselves, capable of killing other players.

Once the number of zombies on the island exceeded the number of human players, a small cinematic would start playing. The cinematic featured a few dialogs that suggested that it was too late for the living players to exfil, followed by a nuclear missile being fired at Verdansk.

This resulted in a massive explosion, causing a gigantic mushroom cloud to form over the island in COD: Warzone. It is safe to say that Verdasnk is no longer fit for humans to visit, especially with all the nuclear remains from the missile.

Having said that, a lot of content creators found themselves overly excited at the prospect of witnessing a new map in COD: Warzone. From content creators like Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff to the likes of Herschel Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm, everyone was excited to find out about the future of Verdansk.

COD: Warzone Season 3 update is now available for players to download.