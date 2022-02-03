Call of Duty Warzone player discovers unique trick to use Trophy Systems offensively

Call of Duty Warzone players are always looking for innovative strategies to dominate the online servers. Players are immensely competitive, and coming up with new approaches gives the game its unique mix of gunplay and strategy, making it popular with players worldwide.

Campers are the bane of every Call of Duty player's existence, and it is the oldest and one of the most hated tricks in the book simply because it works. However, recently, a player on Reddit has found a very creative utility of using defensive equipment offensively as a tactic against campers.

The Redditor, who was camping on a rooftop, called the move a "200IQ play":

Call of Duty Warzone player uses Trophy Systems as an offensive baiting maneuver

Trophy Systems have quite an obvious purpose in Call of Duty Warzone, they are used as defensive equipment to obliterate incoming explosives and hence are used for holding rooms. However, one team has found out how to use this traditionally defensive item for an offensive push which has the community perplexed at how it works even though it shouldn't.

A Redditor named 'DefectHunk_COD' was camping on the prison rooftop at Rebirth island and was gunned down by a team coming up the stairs thanks to a 'trophy play'. The player was baited by the sudden placement of the Trophy Systems, drawing his attention and leading to his death as the advancing team had predicted with the bait strategy.

What was this unique play inspired by?

While DefectHunk admits that they'd have probably lost the 1v2 anyway, it was nonetheless an interesting play. The trophy systems suddenly jumping into view ruined the player's centering and drew gunfire as the advancing team swooped in for an easy kill. Although the player could be discredited for shooting at the metal object, it's still an innovative use of the trophy systems item.

The bait play is reminiscent of Counter Strike Global Offensive, where players would throw guns over corners to make players who were camping look away only for them to push at that second. The old corner peek strategy was quite legitimate in CS:GO and may have been an influence for the Trophy Systems play.

Also Read Article Continues below

Next time players are looking to push a corner they should make sure that they utilize their entire arsenal to its full capability. Innovative plays like these keep the community alive and make Call of Duty Warzone the immersive experience that it is.

Edited by R. Elahi