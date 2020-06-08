Call of Duty: Warzone players suggest adding Fortnite Revive feature to the game

Call of Duty: Warzone players have suggested that a new feature from Fortnite could make the game even better.

A Reddit user also proposed an alternative option that would offer a better chance of survival for your teammates.

Image Courtesy: Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games of the year, with more than 60 million players across the globe. Despite its success, however, some players have suggested that a new feature from Fortnite could make the game even better.

Fortnite began allowing players to collect fallen teammates and carry them to safety in Chapter 2 Season 1. Fans have now suggested that Warzone should do the same.

One Call of Duty: Warzone player and Reddit user, called u/LeCloutGoat, suggested that when a player's teammate is downed, he should be able to put his weapons away and carry the teammate on his shoulders, similar to the feature added in Fortnite Chapter 2.

Other Call of Duty: Warzone players have an alternative option

Although the recommendation received mixed feedback from Warzone fans, another Reddit user, called u/Bricksandivy, proposed an alternative option that would offer a better chance of survival for a player's teammates.

Instead of carrying teammates to safety or hoping they could crawl behind a cover, the Reddit user suggested that you could simply drag them to safety at an increased speed, thereby preventing opponents from confirming the kill.

Image Courtesy: News Break

It would seem natural for this Fortnite feature or gameplay mechanic to be added to Warzone as it allows many chances for players to come back and endure the fast-paced and high-octane battle royale game. The addition of some sort of pickup or drag mechanic to revive a Warzone teammate will, therefore, add a new and exciting dimension to the gameplay.

It is not unusual for battle games to incorporate new features similar to those of their competitors and it has been done many times in the past. However, players will have to wait a little longer for any additional bunkers or possible modifications.