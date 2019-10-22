Call of Duty Mobile: 6 Tips and Tricks to get you started in CODM

CODM has already crossed 100 million downloads

Call of Duty Mobile has gained a lot of popularity in the past few weeks. The FPS game has already crossed 100 million downloads and is already competing with PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot. The different game modes and unique maps separate CODM from the rest of the pack.

CODM has all the right ingredients to be a successful game, and it’s a perfect time to jump on the Call of Duty bandwagon. The game has only been out for a month, so new players might struggle to get a grip on the game. Here are six beginner tips that will help new players to settle quickly. These tips will ensure that players are fully comfortable with the game while being proficient at the same time.

There is an option in-game which allows players to change the default controls of the game. Players can rearrange all the touch controls in the game according to their preference. To change the controls go to settings and select the Custom layout option in the Controls section.

It’s always better to practice against bots before you join a real PVP match. CODM has a separate game mode called “Practice VS. AI” where players can practice against bots and get used to the game.

Play regularly to upgrade your level in the game. As you progress through the game, you will unlock different weapons, load-outs, and gears, which will enhance your gameplay.

You can crawl in the game by holding the crouch button. Similarly, you can lock into a sprint by sliding upwards.

In the Battle Royale mode of CODM, you can shoot underwater with no one noticing it. Anyone outside the water body won’t be able to spot the underwater player. This is a great tactic to eliminate enemies while maintaining proper cover.

Keep a tab on ongoing events and make sure you collect your rewards. These rewards often include new weapons and gears, which will improve your overall experience on the battlefield.

