Call of Duty Mobile Game Modes: Call of Duty Legends of War has 5 different game modes; All you need to know

Call Of Duty Mobile Legends Of War

Call Of Duty Mobile Legends Of War was launched yesterday in an early access phase. After games like PUBG and Fortnite Battle Royale becoming huge hits on the mobile platform, many of the big developers have started going in this path.

Mobile gaming has become a lucrative market for Multiplayer games. Activision and Tencent's collaboration brought us the long-awaited Call of Duty game to the mobile platform.

Call Of Duty Mobile can be downloaded via Google Play Store or any other online store. The game might not be available for some of you on google play who didn't pre-register for the game. Although there are various other online stores using which you can access the game. Now that being said let us continue to our topic.

Call Of Duty Mobile Legends of War offers a diverse variety of game modes, guns, different types of equipment, characters and much more. The game offers everything you would have expected. The game is still in early access which means your suggestion and feedback will help the game grow. Now talking about the game modes, Call Of Duty Mobile at current offers five different game modes which you get when you choose a match; whether it is ranked or private.

Free-For-All*: Free for all mode offers the classic deathmatch where ranking is based on the number of kills.

Frontline**: In frontline, there are two teams who battle each other for the win. You spawn at your team base and fight the opposite team for the win.

Team Deathmatch**: The classic deathmatch between teams.

Hardpoint**: In hardpoint, you have to capture and hold the position to earn points.

Domination**: It is somewhat similar to that of Hardpoint as in this mode also you have to capture and hold position to earn points. Although the position is pre-designated.

Call Of Duty mobile will get a battle royale game mode in the near future. Till then follow our daily news and updates on your favourite game

