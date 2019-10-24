Call of Duty Mobile: Garena to host first CODM tournament

The tournament will have a total prize pool of $6,600.

Garena will host the first official Call of Duty Mobile tournament in the upcoming month. Call of Duty: Mobile Mission is the first tournament for CODM since its release this month. The tournament is only open to the players from Thailand, and global fans will have to wait for another tournament.

All the teams in the tournament will play in the TDM game mode, with each match lasting for 10 minutes. The team with the highest kill count or the team to reach 100 kills first will win the game. Registered teams will play an online round, and the top eight teams from the online round will head to Garena Esports Studio in Thailand for the offline round. The total prize pool for the event is $6,600.

1st place finish: $3,300

2nd place finish: $1,600

3rd and 4th place finish: $800 each

Players can head over to the official Garena website for registrations. Garena will reveal the schedule for the tournament on October 31, along with other details.

Call of Duty Mobile has gained a lot of popularity in the past few weeks. The game has already crossed 100 million downloads and is already competing with PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot. CODM has different game modes and unique maps that separate it from the rest of the titles. CODM has already rolled out its first event themed around Halloween. The game has huge potential, and this is the reason it's already getting a tournament. Mobile gaming is on the rise, and CODM has all the ingredients to be a very successful game.

Garena is the official publisher for CODM in the SEA region. It is a digital services company that primarily works in the gaming sector. Garena also handles League of Legends and Arena of Valor for the SEA region.

