Call of Duty Mobile: How to Bypass COD Mobile Error Code "5027"

Call of Duty: Mobile Error code 5027

After the release of new Call of Duty: Mobile, update a lot of players from outside India are facing a major problem while trying to play this game. I also have written a dedicated article on this problem but I didn't mention the solution of it. But let's talk briefly about the problem that is occurring after v1.0.2 Call of Duty: Mobile update.

COD Mobile banned VPN Service to access game servers! Now the players cannot use VPN service anymore to play this game from Outside India. If you will try to access game servers while using VPN, you will receive an error code "5027".

But the question is How to play Call of Duty: Mobile after v1.0.2 update? or How to solve 5027 error code in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Although, Call of Duty: Mobile devs restricted the use of VPN, they took the official Discord server to convey that one can use several bypass tricks to play the game outside India.

Call of Duty: Mobile Discord

Here is a bypass trick that you can use to bypass 5027 error code and can play this game outside India:-

There is a mobile VPN app named as "UFO VPN Basic". Download this VPN app from link given below:-

VPN Download Link: Click Here

Now follow the steps mentioned below:-

Open File Manger Click on UFO VPN Basic.apk file. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enable it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Wait for installation to get complete. Now open the UFO VPN app and Close all background running apps. Now click on Choose location. After that Find location named as Call of Duty: Mobile> CODM India (Screenshot given below) Just select that option and Open Your Game. You have now successfully bypassed the error code "5027" and can play Call of Duty: Mobile from any region.

CODM India VPN Location

If you are facing any problems while following this solution, Let me know in comments section. I will try to reply asap and solve your issue.

