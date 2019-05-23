×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Call of Duty Mobile: How to fix errors while installing and/or opening the Game?

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    23 May 2019, 23:16 IST

Call of Duty Mobile has several errors
Call of Duty Mobile has several errors

Call of Duty: Mobile which has been recently launched on the Android platform has a lot of FAQs about the installation errors. Many people are facing problems while installing and opening the game. Users are receiving different kinds of errors with different error codes.

In this article, I will clarify all the solutions to errors that users are facing while installing the game. Kindly read through all the procedures and instructions for each error in order to avoid the same.

#1 Authorization error

This error will mainly appear when servers of the game are offline. It may be for some particular region or for some countries also. Try using a VPN and set the country as India in order to clear this error. If the error still persists try opening game after some time.

#2 Network unstable

This error will appear due to the heavy load of traffic on servers. Many people are trying to access game servers simultaneously which will cause this error. The best possible solution to this error is to try after some time when the traffic load is low.

#3 This device does not meet the minimum requirements

Above statement clearly indicates that your device is not compatible to run this game. Minimum requirements to run this game are Snapdragon 625 chipset processor with Adreno 506 GPU or Mediatek Helio P23 with Mali 571 GPU or above and at least 3GB of RAM. But some users are still facing this error even when their devices are meeting minimum requirements. Here is the solution for the same:-

Steps to follow:

  1. Open the app without having any internet access (Disconnect your Wi-Fi and/or mobile data)
  2. You will see a "Failed to download update" error.
  3. Now, turn your Wi-Fi and/or mobile data back on and click on the "Retry" button.
  4. This should reload the game and you should be able to log in correctly.

Do note that the game requires at least 4-5 GB of free space in order to complete the installation.

That's all about how you can solve the commonly persisting errors in the game. If you haven't yet installed the game, here's a guide to the same.

Advertisement

Stick to the Sportkeeda for latest video game news.

Also read: Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale Mode Features Explained; Full Guide

Tags:
Call of Duty Mobile
Advertisement
Call of Duty Mobile Tips: How To Win A Battle Royale Match In Call of Duty Mobile
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile Weapons: The 5 Best Guns of Call of Duty Legends of War Revealed
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile News: Free Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass Available to Players Playing Right Now
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty Legends of War is Now Available For Download on Android Devices; Over 10k Downloads & Rated 4.6 in Google Play Store Till Now
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Confirmed list of game characters revealed
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: What is the Difference Between Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus - COD Battle Pass
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale Mode Features Explained; Full Guide
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile beta: First impressions
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile Tips: Best locations to loot in Battle Royale Mode
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us