Call of Duty Mobile: How to fix errors while installing and/or opening the Game?

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 13 // 23 May 2019, 23:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty Mobile has several errors

Call of Duty: Mobile which has been recently launched on the Android platform has a lot of FAQs about the installation errors. Many people are facing problems while installing and opening the game. Users are receiving different kinds of errors with different error codes.

In this article, I will clarify all the solutions to errors that users are facing while installing the game. Kindly read through all the procedures and instructions for each error in order to avoid the same.

#1 Authorization error

This error will mainly appear when servers of the game are offline. It may be for some particular region or for some countries also. Try using a VPN and set the country as India in order to clear this error. If the error still persists try opening game after some time.

#2 Network unstable

This error will appear due to the heavy load of traffic on servers. Many people are trying to access game servers simultaneously which will cause this error. The best possible solution to this error is to try after some time when the traffic load is low.

#3 This device does not meet the minimum requirements

Above statement clearly indicates that your device is not compatible to run this game. Minimum requirements to run this game are Snapdragon 625 chipset processor with Adreno 506 GPU or Mediatek Helio P23 with Mali 571 GPU or above and at least 3GB of RAM. But some users are still facing this error even when their devices are meeting minimum requirements. Here is the solution for the same:-

Steps to follow:

Open the app without having any internet access (Disconnect your Wi-Fi and/or mobile data) You will see a "Failed to download update" error. Now, turn your Wi-Fi and/or mobile data back on and click on the "Retry" button. This should reload the game and you should be able to log in correctly.

Do note that the game requires at least 4-5 GB of free space in order to complete the installation.

That's all about how you can solve the commonly persisting errors in the game. If you haven't yet installed the game, here's a guide to the same.

Advertisement

Stick to the Sportkeeda for latest video game news.

Also read: Call of Duty Mobile: Battle Royale Mode Features Explained; Full Guide