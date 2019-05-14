Call Of Duty Mobile releases this summer, everything you need to know

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Call Of Duty: Mobile is an upcoming action shooter game which is played in a first-person perspective. The game is in development and it was confirmed by the developers a month ago. Prior to the official confirmation of the game being in development, we already had many leaks that supported our speculation on the game's development state.

The game is slated to release this summer in some of the major countries. According to one of the tweets from the developers, the game will launch globally in June 2019. The same details were confirmed by a youtube who goes by the name My Play Station. He confirmed the release month of Call Of Duty: Mobile with a logical explanation.

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Meanwhile, the players should beware of a fake paid version of the game on Google PlayStore. Call Of Duty: Mobile is a free to play videogame title and thus you don't have to play for it. The developers know about the fake version of the game and to spread awareness they have tweeted and notified the fans about it.

We've noticed a recent surfacing of a Clone of the Call of Duty: Mobile game. KINDLY DON'T PAY FOR IT SINCE THE GAME IS GOING TO BE FREE TO PLAY. Please help to stop these fake game pages by spreading the word about this.

Call Of Duty: Mobile at the start will have a deathmatch mode along with a few more game modes. Later on, a Battle Royale game mode will be added to the game. This Battle Royale mode will be similar to that of Call Of Duty Blackout.

