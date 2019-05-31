Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Announced, Releases On October 25, Everything You Need To Know

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

The new Call Of Duty game teased on May 28, 2019, finally received an announcement trailer. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is slated to release on October 25, 2019. The new trailer showcases breathtaking in-game footage of the game. The developers have finally chosen to use the nostalgia to bring the Call Of Duty community back once again to experience the journey.

According to the developers,

The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivalled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.

In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.

And the story doesn’t end there.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Players can experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations, accessible to all skill levels.

Call Of Duty is without a doubt one of the best first-person shooters out there. However, the recent few games focused on futuristic and technology warfare which was not liked by the community. By returning back to the traditional Call Of Duty theme, the developers showed that they take the feedback from the community seriously.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare focuses on some of the major aspects of the game. According to the developers, we will get a gamer-friendly multiplayer with cross-platform. The game is also developed on a new game engine which means you can expect some high-level in-game graphics. We are going more deeper into the announcement trailer along with some of the details mentioned by the developers. Till then stick to SportsKeeda for more details on the game.

